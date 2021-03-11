Sumter County Development Authority announces new industry

Hardee Fresh, Florida, to Break Ground on New Sumter Facility, Creates 84 Jobs

Americus, GA – March 10, 2021 – Hardee Fresh, a producer of indoor, organic, vertical farmgrown, USDA-certified organic vegetables, plans to invest $42 million in a new facility adjacent

to the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport. The Americus facility is now known as Americus Fresh

and will grow, pack, and ship from the here, employing a minimum of 84 mid-salary jobs. The

new Americus building will represent the company’s first Georgia location, and its strategic

location will play a critical role in reaching customers throughout the Southeast and U.S.

“Premium organic, plus fresh, is the optimal way to grow food,” said Rusty Warner, Executive

Director of the Sumter County Development Authority. “We are thrilled Hardee Fresh chose

Americus and Sumter County for the location of its state-of-the-art bio-grow facility. We

appreciate Hardee Fresh’s significant investment in our community and look forward to a long term partnership! Americus Fresh will be a perfect fit.”

“Americus Fresh will be a significant base to our existing Sumter businesses and with our

farmers, stated Paul Hall, Authority chairman. They offer Sumter County an opportunity to

expand our advanced manufacturing industry, offering higher than average pay–a much-needed

element for a new workforce.”

About Americus Fresh

Americus Fresh management is effective and ‘forward-thinking.’ Their innovative technology

will provide the entire country locally grown and packed, healthy food. Items are Pesticide,

Herbicide, Fungicide, and GMO-FREE, said a company spokesperson.

About the Americus Sumter Payroll Development Authority

The Americus Sumter County Development Authority has a highly engaged board responsible

for cultivating new business while maintaining a balance of workforce, buildings, and building

options. The Authority consistently promotes our county and is always looking for outside-the box innovative ways to attract businesses to our community.

Hardee Fresh is a leader in organic farming, which continuously monitors its product conditions,

know as tech-enabled farming. Plants are grown in an ‘enclosed facility’ through shipment.

Organic seeds, nutrients, filtered air, and water variability’ are all Hardee Fresh/Americus Fresh

product identifications. Hardee Fresh is the only certified organic vertical farm in the U.S.

Through Paul Farr, South Georgia Technical College, and Ivy Oliver of the One Sumter

Foundation, Americus Fresh found additional partnerships.

Special acknowledgment for their steadfast attention to project matters: Halton Peters, Tyler

Jacoby, and Jess McNeil