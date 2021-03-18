GSW’s Tucker Smith Earns NCAA D2 National Pitcher of the Week Honors

From Staff Reports

DALLAS – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its NCAA Division II National Players of the Week awards for the week ending on March 14, 2021. Slippery Rock junior catcher Connor Hamilton is the National Hitter of the Week and Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) senior Tucker Smith is the National Pitcher of the Week.

Smith, who hails from Fort Walton Beach, FL and played junior college ball at Lake Sumter State (FL) before coming to GSW, threw the first no-hitter in the Peach Belt Conference since 2017 and the first no-hitter in a conference game since 2005 as he blanked Claflin University (CU) in the series-opener. The senior hit CU’s first batter of the game, but then proceeded to set down the next 27 in order, coming that close to a perfect game. Smith issued no hits and no walks while striking out 12. It was the first no-hitter for GSW in the program’s NCAA era and he did it with 115 pitches, including 84 for strikes.

Smith is currently tied for third in the nation in NCAA Division II with two complete games and he ranks seventh in earned run average (1.50) of pitchers with at least 20 innings thrown this season. He also ranks third in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (3.60) by pitchers with at least 20 innings thrown this season and leads the Peach Belt in ERA and opponent batting average (.122).

Smith earned his second Southeast Region Pitcher of the Week award on Tuesday when the NCBWA made the announcement. This is GSW’s first national weekly award.

Division II Regional Players of the Week (announced on Tuesday):

– Atlantic: Connor Hamilton, Slippery Rock (Hitter); Dylan Heid, Pitt-Johnstown (Pitcher)

– Central: Brock Reller, Minnesota-Crookston (Hitter); Jacob Potter, Southeastern Oklahoma State (Pitcher)

– East: Kyle Maurice, Saint Anselm (Hitter); Anthony Burgio, Mercy College (Pitcher)

– Midwest: Jeff Landis, Hillsdao (Hitter); Chad Patrick, Purdue Northwest (Pitcher)

– South: John Malcom, Tampa (Hitter); Troy Jones, Auburn Montgomery (Pitcher)

– South Central: Chance Westervelt, Oklahoma Christian (Hitter); Andrew Morris, Colorado Mesa (Pitcher)

– Southeast: Drue Galassi, Lenoir-Rhyne (Hitter); Tucker Smith, Georgia Southwestern (Pitcher)

– West: Joseph Kim, Azusa Pacific (Hitter); A.J. Woodall, Azusa Pacific (Pitcher)

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. Members receive a membership card, directory, newsletter updates and official votes in the Howser Award Player of the Year, Regional Player of the Year and NCBWA All-America voting. The NCBWA also sponsors preseason All-America awards, publication and writing contests.