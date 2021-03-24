Abby Sellars crowned Miss SAR

Staff Reports

Southland Academy continued a thirty-two year tradition as the school crowned a new Miss SAR on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Junior, Abby Sellers, won the interview award, the congeniality award, and was crowned Miss SAR 2021. Abby is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ken Sellers of Albany. Holladay Miles was named first runner-up, and Averi Smith was named second runner-up and the winner of the evening gown award. Emily McCorkle won the people’s choice award. Abby was crowned by Lydia Anne Love, Miss SAR 2019.