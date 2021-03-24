Daughters of the American Revolution hold conference
Lisa Simpson, left, vice regent of Council of Safety, Daughters of the American Revolution, Americus, and National DAR President General Denise Loring Van Buren, chat at the 123rd annual Georgia State Society conference held at the Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort at Stone Mountain. Mrs. Simpson represented the Council of Safety Chapter at the event held March 19 through 20.
You Might Like
Black History Month: A worthy celebration
According to History.Com*, The story of Black History Month begins in 1915, 50 years after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the United States.... read more