Area Beat Report 3/23 to 3/25/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/24 to 3/25/2021
- Dariso, Javaris Antwan (In Jail), 26, 3/24/2021 8:22 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
- Hurley, Louis Marees (In Jail), 42, 3/24/2021 9:31 a.m., City Contempt
- Lockhart, Antavious Antrell (In Jail), 19, 3/24/2021 1:24 p.m., Probation Violation
- McCants, Dorian (In Jail), 24, 3/25/2021 4:37 a.m., Simple Battery against person who is 65 or older or is pregnant at the time of the offense
- Tyner, Carlton Bernard (In Jail), 50, 3/24/2021 2:45 p.m., Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/24 to 3/25/2021
3/24
- Near 351 Hooks Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/dead deer in the road
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 256 GA Hwy 27 East at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Unsecured Door
- 708 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
- 629 GA Hwy 30 West at Teal Automotive, Found Property
- US Hwy 280 East at Pryor Cobb Rd., Accident Report
- 127 W Robin Hill Dr., 911 Hamgup
- 228 W Rock Hill Dr., 911 Hangup
- 132 Stonewall Dr., Welfare Check
- 288 North Spring Creek Circle, Information for Officer
- 266 Tulip Dr. Lot C, Domestic Disturbance
- 523 Old Dawson Road, Suspicious Vehicle
- 985 Brady Rd., Assist Motorist
- 708 McMath Mill Rd., Welfare Check
3/25
- 0 280 West and GA Hwy 49, Suspicious Person
- 162 Pearl Dr., Information for officer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/23 to 3/25/2021
- Davis, Claudius Devon, 38, 3/23/2021 8:19 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Jordan, Dantrell Devonta, 26, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Schedule I or II controlled substance/Possession with intent/Marijuana – Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale/Cocaine Possession with Intent – Felony
- Wallace, Jamie Jermaine, 43, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Cocaine – Possession With Intent
- Wallace, Timoth Sentell, 25, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Cocain Possession with Intent to Distribute/Marijuana Possession, Purchase, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale (Felony)
- Beck, Eric Lance, 56, 3/24/2021 8:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/23 to 3/25/2021
3/23
- 107 East Lester St., Miscellaneous Report
- Southerfield Rd., Report of damage to vehicle from hitting an armadillo
- 103 Norman Cole St., Incident Events/Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana and Amphetamine and Schedule I or II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, purchase and distribute
- 71-D Cherokee St., Criminal Trespass
- 308 Harvey Ln., Suspicious Incident
- Reddick Dr. near N. Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 89 Dixon Dr., Harassing Communications
Bell St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 101B Eastview Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
3/24
- 402 Barlow St., Criminal Trespass
- Rucker St. at Hwy 19, Driving without insurance
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Criminal Trespass
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court
- 313 Hozanna Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 101 West Jefferson St. at Wok & Wings, Criminal Trespass
- 221 Horton Dr. Apt. A, City Probation
- 90B Bozeman Circle, Simple Battery
- 701 Mary St., Ungovernable Child
- 606 N. Lee St. at Nerd Customs, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 45 Reddick Dr., Aggravated Assault
- 116 Hosanna Circle, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
3/25
- 50-A Reddick Dr. at Americus Housing Authority, Simple Battery against person who is 65 or older
- Academy St. at Pine St., Miscellaneous Report
