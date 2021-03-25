Several Southland Raiders and Lady Raiders shine at Deerfield-Windsor Meet 3

ALBANY – The Southland Academy Raiders and Lady Raiders track and field teams (SAR) once again showed their prowess by turning in solid results at the Deerfield-Windsor Meet 3 held at the Deerfield-Windsor School (DWS) in Albany, GA on Wednesday, March 24.

Southland Academy Athletic Director Clint Humphrey served as the interim head coach of both teams in the absence of SAR Head Track & Field Coach Nathan Hammock, who was fulfilling teaching assignments.

“I think we competed well today,” said Humphrey. “ We had a lot of times that were better than our entry times. That’s all you can ask for. We’re improving each week.”

In the Girls 200 Meter Dash, Morgan Minick turned in a strong showing for the Lady Raiders by finishing in second place with a time of 28.58, which was just slightly behind event champion Cassandra Lopez of DWS, who finished in a time of 28.06. Minick also finished in sixth place in the Girls 100 Meter Dash in a time of 13.88.

Minick also had a strong showing in the Girls Pole Vault competition, as she finished in second place by clearing a height of 7-6.

In the Girls 400 Meter Dash, Maddie Crisp turned in a strong showing by finishing in second place in a time of 66.36. Crisp was barely beaten out by Caroline Tennyson of DWS, who won the event in a time of 65.36. Crisp’s teammate, Rubye Turner, finished in sixth place in the event with a time of 74.67.

In the Girls 800 Meter Run, Southland’s Jadie Burrell won the event in a time of 2:39.8. Burrell’s teammate, Elizabeth Law, finished the event in fourth place in a time of 2:53.4. Burrell also turned in a strong showing in the Girls 1600 Meter Run, finishing in third place with a time of 6:00.1. In addition to the race events, Burrell also performed well in the Girls Triple Jump by finishing in third place with a distance of 28-5.

Speaking of Elizabeth Law, she had a strong showing in the Girls Long Jump competition. Law’s best jump was for 11-9.5, which was good enough for fourth place.

In Girls Discus, SAR’s Katie Rogers finished in fourth place with a distance throw of 77 ‘ 8 (77 feet, eight inches). Rogers’ teammate, Addison Starlin, finished in sixth place with a distance throw of 70’. In the Girls Shot Put competition, Brylie Redding of SAR showed her prowess in the discipline, as she finished in third place with a distance throw of 28-0.5.

In both the Girls 4×100 and 4×400 Meter Relay events, the Southland teams did extremely well. The Lady Raiders won the 4x400m in a time of 4:38.4 and they finished in third place in the 4x100m in a time of 58.69.

In boys’ action, the Raiders won three events and finished in second place in two others. In the Boys 400 Meter Dash, Nathan Duke won the event in a time of 53.76 and Tanner Humphrey won the Boys 800 Meter Run in a time of 2:15.2. Humphrey also finished strong in the Boys 1600 Meter Run, finishing in third place with a time of 5:06.1. His time was just four seconds behind third place finisher Charles Peeler of DWS (5:02.2). Duke, who was the champion in the 400 Meter Dash, also turned in a strong showing in the Boys Long Jump. Duke jumped a distance of 17-2 (17 feet, two inches), which was good enough for second place. Duke’s teammate, Hudson Collins, finished in fourth place in the event with a jump of 17-1. Duke also finished in fourth place in the Boys Triple Jump (34-5) and his teammate, James Griffin, finished in fifth place in the event with a jump of 33-6.5.

SAR also took first in the Boys High Jump, as Coleman Fort won the event by clearing a height of 5-6. Fort’s teammate, Owen Exley, finished in fourth place with a clearance of 5-4 (five feet, four inches).

Collins, who finished in fourth place in the Boys Long Jump, also finished fourth in the Boys 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.96. Collins’ teammate, Hunter Hockman, turned in a strong showing in the Boys Pole Vault event, finishing in fifth place with a clearance of 8-0 (eight feet).

In the throwing events, John Saye turned in a strong showing for the Raiders. Saye finished in fifth place in the Discus by throwing a distance of 99-0 and he finished fifth in the Shot Put by throwing a distance of 35-10.5.

In the Boys 4×100 Meter Relay event, the Raiders finished in third place in a time of 49.7 and in the 4×400 Meter Relay event, they turned in a better showing, finishing in second place in a time of 4:00.4.

Both the Raiders and Lady Raiders will be in action once again on Monday, April 5, at the Dick Frame Invitational Meet at the First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, GA.