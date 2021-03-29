March 29, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:08 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 3/26 to 3/28/2021

  • Brown, Sakeida Mercer (Bonded Out), 32, 3/27/2021 12:51 a.m., Tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI/Seat Belt Violation/Marijuana Possession of less than an oz.
  • Goodson, Teshambria Reshay (Bonded Out), 24, 3/28/2021 6:36 a.m., Operating without lights required by law/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI – Driving under influence of drugs/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./DUI – Alcohol
  • Jones, Chad (In Jail), 41, 3/28/2021 2:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Jones, Rico Devarions (In Jail), 41, 3/28/2021 9:11 a.m., Sentenced to 30 days
  • Lewis, Gerald Alexander (Bonded Out), 49, 3/28/2021 2:39 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/Headlight requirements
  • Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 39, 3/29/2021 12:41 a.m., False Imprisonment
  • Stringfellow, Robert Lamar (In Jail), 51, 3/26/2021 4:25 p.m., Housing for Schley County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021

3/26

  • 108 Odom Rd. Ext., Domestic Disturbance

171 McMath Mill Rd., 911 Hangup

  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 637 Thomas Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 2609 Lee St. Road, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Hwy 30 West at Tallent Store Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired decal
  • 0 Hwy 19 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Tag
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at Patton St., Traffic Stop/Warning for improperly worn safety belt
  • 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 549 Upper River Road, Damage to Property
  • 343 Middle River Rd., Welfare Check
  • 0 Wise Rd. near GA Hwy 280 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • 101 Persimmons St., Identity Theft
  • 0 MLK at Park Row, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at North Sports Page, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired Tag
  • 0 Highway 19 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
  • 122 Pine Level Rd., Suicide Threat
  • GA Hwy 30 West about Magnolia Court, Traffic Stop/Warning for Tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for defective headlight
  • Roney St. at Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance

3/27

  • 0 19 South at MM 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 0 19 South at MM 5, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at MM16, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding, child safety seat and break light out
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 357 R. W. Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Theft
  • 708 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
  • 1117 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • Americus Police Department Headquarters, Information for Officer
  • 1753 Hwy 49 South, Person Shot
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at South GA Tech Parkway, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Shots Fired

3/28

  • 170 Quail Trail, Alarm Activation
  • 146 Rainbow Terrace, Shots Fired
  • 158 Cartwright Road Ext., Theft
  • GA Hwy 3 at Raymond Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Seat Belt Violation
  • Brady Road at Tommy Hooks Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 153 at Mile Marker 1, Accident Involving Deer
  • 406 W. Ellaville St. Apt. @A, Domestic Disturbance
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion, Stand By/Deputies stood at the American Legion building to provide a law enforcement presence and prevent an altercation at the American Legion while the crowd departed.
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Found Property
  • 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Faircloth Rd., Missing Person
  • 153 Sixth St., Civil Disturbance/Civil Matter
  • 258 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
  • Sunset Park Dr. at Bumphead Rd., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Marijuana/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Operating without lights – Required By Law
  • 0 Hwy 19 North, Deer Accident Report
  • 123 Richmond Rd., Alarm Activation

3/29

  • Bumphead Road at South GA Tech Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
  • Brady Road about Mask Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for driving without lights -required by law
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/26 to 3/29/2021

3/26

  • 1101 Crawford St., Traffic Stop
  • 730B North MLK Jr. Blvd., Suspicious Incident
  • Elm Ave. at Hill St., Damage to Property
  • 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 611 GA Hwy 27 East, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1334 2nd Montgomery St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1611 East Lamar St. at Room 17 Econo Lodge, Drug Activity
  • 301 Virginia Avenue, Damaged to Property
  • 116 Pinecrest Dr., Aggravated Assault
  • Bealle at Hampton St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 429 Forrest St., Disorderly Conduct
  • 140 Lonnie Lane at Meadowbrook Village/Apt. 110, Criminal Trespass

3/27

  • 625 South Hampton St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Discharging Firearms in the city
  • Bessie May Circle at LA Fuse, Affray/Domestic Dispute
  • 915 Davenport St., Harassing Communications
  • McCoy St. at Poplar St., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 502 East Jefferson St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen/Criminal Trespass
  • 707 East Furlow St., Damage to Property
  • 50-B Reddick Dr., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 Hosanna Circle, Civil Matter

3/28

  • 825 Mayo St. Suite A, Ungovernable Child/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Bozeman Circle, Discharging Firearms in the city limits
  • 1605 Lafayette St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 329 West Lamar St., Domestic Dispute
  • 439 Forrest St. Apt. S, Domestic Dispute
  • 537 Jackson Avenue, Domestic Dispute
  • 440 Mayo St., Disorderly Conduct
  • 325 A Winn St., False Imprisonment
  • South Lee St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 104 Bill Cross St., Domestic Dispute
  • East Jefferson St. at Winn St., Traffic Stop

Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 3/26 to 3/28/2021

  • Hunt, Lueann, 52, 3/28/2021 11:45 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI
  • Jernigan, Jontavious Dwayne, 22, 3/28/2021 12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Lowe, Tyler Rashard, 23, 3/26/2021 5:11 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • Mitchell, Shanneshia Qusha, 28, 3/28/2021 9:04 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

 

 

