GSW softball puts on hitting frenzy in win over Montevallo

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team (GSW) finished with 14 hits, including four doubles and three home runs as they beat the University of Montevallo 12-9 Sunday afternoon at Lady Canes Field.

Five different Lady Hurricanes had two hits, while Zoe Willis struck out six Falcons. Game 2 was canceled because of heavy rain and lightening in the area.

GSW got on the board in the first inning to take the lead. After back-to-back errors by UM, Katelyn Wood singled up the middle, driving in Kayla Kerr to make the score 1-0. In the bottom of the second with two outs, Jacie Johns doubled into right field that plated two Lady Hurricanes. Kerr followed up with a single right up the middle, scoring Johns and giving GSW (9-5) a 4-0 lead. In the top third, UM was able to tie the score at 4-4 on a two-run home run. Fortunately for the Lady Hurricanes, Lauren Kuerzi and Hailey Pinette each hit a solo home run in the bottom third to regain a 6-4 lead for GSW.

While UM (10-14) changed pitchers again, GSW started scoring again. In the bottom of the fifth, Ansley Duffey drove in Haley Griffin, who pinch ran for Kuerzi, who reached base on a single. A Falcon error helped GSW add to the score, followed by a two RBI single by Kerr. Willis followed up with a two-run home run as GSW scored six runs in the bottom fifth to take a 12-5 lead. UM scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Hurricanes held on to win 12-9.

The Lady Hurricanes will stay home and host Georgia College for their first Peach Belt Conference game of the season on Tuesday, March 30 in a doubleheader. The first pitch of Game 1 is schedule for 4 p.m.