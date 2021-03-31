Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing

By Chelsea Collins; Director of Marketing and Communications for GSW’s Department of University Relations

AMERICUS — Gaynor Cheokas, DBA, has been appointed dean for the College of Business and Computing (COBAC) at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). Cheokas has served as interim dean since June 2020 following the retirement of Liz Wilson, Ph.D., former dean, after 30 years of distinguished service.

“Gaynor has done an outstanding job leading as interim dean,” said President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “She has brought high energy and creative ideas for new degree programs. I am excited about the direction she is taking us, and I expect great things from her as she continues to lead the nationally ranked and accredited College of Business and Computing which has earned its reputation as one of the best in the nation.”

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Suzanne Smith, Ph.D., explained that Cheokas was the ideal person to lead COBAC into the future when asked about the dean search.

“Gaynor has both the skill set and personality needed for this position,” Smith said. “She has made great strides in a short period of time. I look forward to what she and her colleagues will do in the years to come to help our students reach their goals and be successful both while at GSW and once they graduate.”

Cheokas joined the faculty at Georgia Southwestern in the fall of 2004. During her 17 years at GSW, Cheokas has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in fields such as small business management, entrepreneurship and organizational leadership. In addition, Cheokas is currently the director for the Center for Business and Economic Development housed in COBAC.

“I am truly honored to serve as the next dean of the College of Business and Computing,” said Cheokas. “We are committed to the mission of academic excellence and to seeking what is possible. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we navigate future opportunities and write the next chapter in the life of this remarkable college.”

Cheokas is already preparing for the future by prepping for the next accreditation renewal to take place in 2024. COBAC continues to maintain its business accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International.

Cheokas holds a bachelor of science in political science from Columbus State University, a master of science in administration from Georgia Southwestern State University, and a doctorate in business administration from Georgia State University.

Cheokas previously served as area director in Americus for the Small Business Development Center network of Georgia. She worked 21 years in private industry as a division director of a national catalog company and brings an extensive background in multi-unit retail stores with extensive hands-on experience in marketing, customer service, and personnel management.

In addition to her work at GSW, Cheokas remains active within the community. She is a past president of the Americus Rotary Club and has held various leadership positions with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce.

She is married to Georgia House Representative Mike Cheokas and they have three grown children: Brittany, Athan and Lexie.