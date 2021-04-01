Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 3/31/2021
- Cliatt, Terrance West (In Jail), 29, 3/30/2021 4:38 p.m., Failure to obery sings or control devices/Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Driving while licnese suspended or revoked/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- Davis, Brandon Jarvoski (In Jail), 26, 3/30/2021 6:39 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Harris, James Walter (In Jail), 30, 3/30/2021 11:51 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Probation Violation
- Jenkins, Keyundra Maryett (In Jail), 3/31/2021 12:47 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- Whitehead, Corderius Jerrall (Bonded out), 3/30/2021 8:31 a.m., City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/30/2021
- GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for alternating colored lights in wheel wells.
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East West of Tommy Smith Rd., Warning for expired tag and safety belt
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 7, Traffic Stop/given warning for not having current validation sticker shown after showing he did have one.
- 0 Pryor Rd. at Standard Elevator, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- 0 Mayo St. off Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
- Hwy 27 East near Plum Hill, Accident Involving Deer
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 0 South GA Tech Parkway at Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 Sumter County Court House, Civil Matter
- 1117 GA Hwy 27 East, Suspicious Person
- 1532 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East and Standard Elevator Rd., Assist Motorist
- 0 Upper River Rd., Accident Report
3/31
- GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 49 South near Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/30 to 3/31/2021
3/30
- 1604 East Forsyth St. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Suspicious Incident
- North Lee St. at Patterson St., Suspicious Incident
- 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, City Probation
- 78A Barbara Battle Way, Damage to Property
- 1553 South Lee St. at Circle K, Damage to Property
- 819 Mayo St. at Apt. 28 Veranduh Apartments, Damage to Property
- West Lamar at North Hampton St., Failure to obey traffic control device/Habitual Violator/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes, Theft By Shoplifting
- 720 Harris St. at Apt. 12, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 126 Hwy 280 West, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 204 Mannathan St. at Save-A-Lot, Miscellaneous Report
- 1011 Border St., Ungovernable Child/Terroristic Threats and Acts
3/31
- 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Room 130 at Motel 6, Methamphetamine Possession/Schedule II Controlled Substance
- 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Room 145 at Motel 6, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Drug Related Objects
- 201 J. Murphy Mill Rd., Domestic Dispute
