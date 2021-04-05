Americus-Sumter and Furlow Charter track and field teams compete in Pelham meet

PELHAM, GA – On Wednesday, March 31, the Americus-Sumter and Furlow Charter boys and girls’ track and field teams travelled down to Pelham, GA to compete in a practice meet at Pelham High School in preparation for the upcoming Westover Relays in Albany and the upcoming region and state meets.

For the Lady Panthers, this meet ended up being good preparation for the upcoming competitions. McCrary finished in second place the discus event with a distance throw of 69-1 and finished in third place in the shot put with a throw of 24-10.

“The girls did good today. We had some good performances from our freshman,” said ASHS girls’ head coach Shanikah Dyson. “Jakiera Pride; she did very well in the long jump. We’ve been working on a lot of things with her. She shows a lot of promise in the years to come. We have a lot of development for the other girls that are coming along.”

Pride was able to jump a distance of 14-8 (14 feet, eight inches) in the Girls’ Long Jump and she ran the Girls’ 200-Meter Dash in a time of 29.35. Pride also ran the Girls’ 100-Meter Dash in a time of 13.36. Pride’s sister, Shakkyrah Pride, ran the 200 in a time of 31.03 and finished the 100 in a time of 13.95. Jasmine White also competed well in the long jump and both the girls’ 100 and 200-Meter races. White jumped a distance of 13-6 and ran the 100 in a time of 14.25. In addition to her strong performances in the 100, 200 and the long jump, Jakiera Pride also ran the hurdles in a time of 24.10.

Dyson was also pleased with the performance of Cyniah McCrary, who placed second in the discus and third in the shot put competition. In the discus competition, McCrary threw for a distance of 69-1 to take second place and she threw the shot put a distance of 24-10 to take third place.

Being that this was a practice meet, not all of the results of the events were recorded, but the ASHS boys’ team got in some good practice competition as well.

As far as Furlow Charter was concerned, head coaches Brandon Mitchell and Beth Kinney were pleased with the way their teams competed, even though it was a practice meet and didn’t count towards the season standings.

“Our team competed hard today at the Pelham Meet,” said Mitchell. “Our athletes did excellent for their second track meet; however, there are a lot of areas we need to work on. We will continue working on our throwing techniques and push ourselves harder on our racing events.”

The ASHS Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete on Friday, April 9 at the Westover Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. The next meet for the Furlow Charter Falcons and Lady Falcons will be on Wednesday, April 14 at Marion County.