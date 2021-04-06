Area Beat Report 4/1 to 4/6/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/1 to 4/6/2021
- Brown, Jykobe Raquan (Bonded Out), 20, 4/1/2021 9:41 a.m., Battery
- Brown, Kelvin Kentrell (In Jail), 38, 4/4/2021 2:35 a.m., Hit and Run/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI/Following too closely
- Burns, Kerwin Vergil (In Jail) 53, 4/3/2021 3:45 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
- Burton, Robert Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 42, 4/4/2021 1:44 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Headlight requirements/Driving vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- Hadley, Daiqiris Javarian (In Jail), 29, 4/5/2021 1:04 a.m., DUI/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Probation Violation
- Lofton, Derek Oneal (In Jail), 31, 4/4/2021 12:08 a.m., Driving while unlicensed
- Nelson, Ty’Sean Dante (In Jail), 20, 4/3/2021 4:39 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Hit and Run/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving without license on person/Tag Lights Required
- Pool, Brandon Jamal (In Jail), 34, 4/4/2021 6:04 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Headlight Requirements/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Robinson, Jilian Cerra (Bonded Out), 35, 4/2/2021 6:35 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Child safety belt violation
- Stanfield, David Lynn (Bonded Out), 28, 4/2/2021 8:12 p.m., DUI – Drugs
- Taylor, Jeffrey Darien (Bonded Out), 53, 4/1/2021 3:39 p.m., Child Molestation
- Butler, Marquis Allen (In Jail), 33. 4/5/2021 3:09 p.m., Probation Violation
- Channel, Michael James (In Jail), 41, 4/6/2021 2:57 a.m., Possession of Methamphetamine/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Possession of Drug-Related Object/Probation Violation – Felony
- Cranford, Billy (In Jail), 51, 4/6/2021 1:54 a.m., Probation Violation – Felony
- Derington, Jessica (In Jail), 34, 4/6/2021 3:18 a.m., Crossing state and county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Possession of Methamphetamine
- Edwards, Vivian Nicole (In Jail), 27, 4/5/2021 1:53 p.m., Statutory Rape/Aggravated Child Molestation
- Greene, Leon (In Jail), 46, 4/5/2021 7:03 p.m., 1st Degree Homicide by vehicle/Hit and Run resulting in serious injury or death
- Parrish, Brandon Lee (In Jail), 34, 4/6/2021 2:34 a.m., Possession of Methamphetamine
- Wright, Reginald Pernell (In Jail), 54, 4/5/2021 5:22 p.m., Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or first offender
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/1 to 4/6/2021
4/1
- 204 E. Church St. USA Food Mart, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East at Peacock Towing, Assist Motorist
- 246 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Burglary
- 792 Flintside Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Damage to Property
- US Hwy 280 West at Perry Brothers, Accident Report
- 190 Jenkins Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 Pool Gin House Rd., Roadway Blocked/multiple trees in roadway
- 278 West Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Person
4/2
- 136 Dogwood Dr., Suspicious Person
- Clements Rd. at Pool Gin House Rd., Roadway Blocked
- GA Highway 49 North near Peacock Alley, Assist Motorist
- 164 Grover Dr., Welfare Check
- 150 Pleasant Dr., 911 Hangup
- 2208 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 163 Hwy 49 South, 911 Hamngup
- 144 North Bailey Avenue, Civil Matter
4/3
- 125 Seaboard St., Information for officer
- 1107 GA Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Accident Report
- 1681 US Highway 19 South at Zion Hope, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 South near Mile Post 1, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Spring Creek Church Rd. about Lamar Rd., Accident Report
- 1211 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- 210 Cyanamid Lane, Structure Fire
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Damage to Property
- 0 Hwy 30 West and Buchannan Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 411 Arch Helms Rd., Harassing Phone Calls
- 0 Hwy 30 at Rubos, Traffic Accident
4/4
- 0 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
- 390 GA Hwy 118, Alarm Activation
- 725 Pessell Creek Rd., Animal Complaint
- 0 Hwy 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
- 145 Ron Circle Loft F, 911 Hangup
- 528 Tallent Store Road, Domestic Disturbance
- 792 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
- 160 Old Dawson Rd. Unit B, Information for officer
- 183 Tallent Store Rd, Assist Motorist
- South GA Tech Parkway about Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for distracted driving
- 122 South Bailey St., Information for officer
- 129 Bailey Rd., Information for officer
- 0 Hwy 49 South and Ellis Rd., Vehcile Fire
- 0 Brady Rd. and Holman Rd., Assist another agency
4/5
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
- 0 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 McLittle Bridge Rd. at Hwy 377, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 177 South Bailey Avenue, Alarm Activation
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 377, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 377 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 19 North and McArthur Dr., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1107 Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 49N, Traffic Stop/Hands Free device required
- 0 District Line Rd. at 49N, Traffic Stop/warning for expired tag
- 0 GA Hwy 19 N at Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
- Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 0 Hwy 280E at MM 24, Traffic Stop
- 471 Upper River Rd., Traffic Accident
- 378 Lakewood Ave., Suspicious Person
4/6
- 0 Shell Gas Station on MLK, Traffic Stop/Possession of Methamphetamine/Crossing State and County guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Possession and use of drug-related object/Failure to signal lane change to turn/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Receipt. Possession of Firearm/Warrant Service
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/3 to 4/4/2021
- Belyi, Dimitri Anatolyevich, 54, 4/4/2021 4:22 a.m., Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes/DUI – Combination of A1 and A5
- Cladd, Justin Donte, 26, 4/4/2021 2:18 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Daniels, Tavoris Kentrell, 22, 4/4/2021 10:53 p.m., DUI – Alcohol
- Kleckley, Keeuntae Latrice, 33, 4/4/2021 5:08 a.m., DUI/Failure to maintain lane
- Moore, Travis, 40, 4/4/2021 8:40 p.m., DUI – Combination of A1 and A5
- Taylor, Jordan Keshion, 20, 4/3/2021 12:14 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Wright, Reginald Pernell, 55, 4/5/2021 3:47 p.m., Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or first offender
Americus PD Media Incident Report 4/2 to 4/5/2021
4/2
- 1705 Allmon Dr., Suspicious Incident
- 209 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. B, Criminal Trespass
- 922 E. Jefferson St. Suite B, Phoebe Primary Care, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1212 Elm Ave., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Ashby St., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1043 East Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World, Terroristic Threats and Acts
