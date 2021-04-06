Southland and Schley County turn in strong performances at Dick Frame Invitational

From Staff Reports

MACON, GA – The Southland Academy (SAR) and Schley County (SCHS) boys and girls track and field teams turned in very strong performances in the Dick Frame Invitational Meet held on Monday, April 5, at First Presbyterian Day School (FPD in Macon.

The Lady Wildcats finished in third place with a total of 68 points and the Lady Raiders finished right behind SCHS in fourth place with 57 points. FPD finished as the meet runners up with 165 points and Stratford Academy won the meet with a total of 204 points.

On the boys’ side, the Wildcats finished in third place with 107 points, while the Raiders finished the meet in fifth place with 32.50 points. The FPD boys’ team finished in second place with 108 points and Stratford Academy won the meet with a total of 199.50 points.

In the Girls’ High Jump competition, Jadie Burrell of SAR finished in fourth place as she jumped a distance of 4-06.00. Burrell also won the Girls’ 800 Meter Run, finishing in a time of 2:36.

In the Boys’ High Jump competition, two Raiders turned in strong performances. Coleman Fort finished in seventh place with a jump of 5-08.00 and his teammate, Owen Exley finished right behind Fort in eighth place.

In the Girls’ Pole Vault competition, Schley County’s Perri DeVane won the competition by vaulting a height of 8-00.00 (eight feet). SAR’s Morgan Minick finished right behind DeVane in second place.

In the Boys’ High Jump competition, two Wildcats finished in second and third place. Levi Johnson finished in second place as he vaulted a height of 11-06.00. His teammate, Logan Elliot, finished right behind Johnson in third place.

In the Girls’ Long Jump competition, Dasani Minter of SCHS finished in second place behind meet champion Shelby Bandt of Stratford Academy. Minter jumped a distance of 15-00.00 (15 feet). In addition to her success in the Long Jump, Minter also won the Girls’ 100 and 200 Meter Dash with times of 12.62 and 27.11 respectively. SAR’s Elizabeth Law finished the Long Jump competition in eighth place with a distance jump of 12-11.50. Law’s teammate, Betsy Turner, finished in 10th place with a distance jump of 11-00.00.

In the Boys’ 400-Meter Run, Southland’s Nathan Duke finished in second place in a time of 52.81, which was just slightly behind meet champion Gunn Bush of Stratford Academy, who won the event in a time of 52.47. Logan Elliot of Schley County finished in third place in the event in a time of 53.97. SAR runners Ashton Ray and James Wall finished in ninth and 11th place respectively. Ray finished the race in a time of 59.22, while Wall finished in a time of 1:01.07. Schley County’s Matthew Nguyen finished right behind Wall in a time of 1:02.27.

In the Boys’ 800 Meter run, Schley County’s David Williams won the event in a time of 2:08.53, while SAR’s Max Foster finished in fourth place in a time of 2:17.35. Foster’s teammate, Tanner Humphrey, finished in sixth place in a time of 2:20.40, while John Lightner of Schley County finished right behind Humphrey in seventh place in a time of 2:21.67.

In the Boys’ 3200 Meter Run, SAR runners Matteson Debaise and Shaw Pinnell finished in eighth and ninth place respectively. Debaise finished the event in a time of 13:47.85 and Pinnell was right behind him, finishing in a time of 13:50.74.

In the Boys’ 300 Meter Hurdles, Schley County’s Clinton Jackson finished in second place in a time of 43.47. His teammate, Tyler Vickery, finished the event in 11th place in a time of 49.57. Southland runners James Griffin and Ethan Beck finished in 12th and 14th place respectively. Griffin ran a time of 50.75, while Beck finished in a time of 57.71.

In the Boys’ 4×100 Meter Relay event, Southland came in fourth place in a time of 47.03 and in the Boys’ 4×400 Meter Relay, the Wildcats finished in third place in a time of 3:49.76. The Raiders also finished strong in the 4×400 Meter Relay as they crossed the finish line in fifth place in a time of 4:01.01.

In the Boys’ 4×800 Meter Relay finals, Schley County took home first place as the Wildcats finished in a time of 8:59.09, setting a new school record. The team consisted of John Lightner, Dustin Howard, David Williams and Aaron Pinckard.

Schley County’s Clinton Jackson also won the High Points Award at the Dick Frame Invitational.

The Wildcats also set two other new school records in this meet. In addition to winning the 800 Meter Run, David Williams broke the school record in the 1600 Meter run and both Logan Elliot and Levi Johnson broke the school record in the Boys’ Pole Vault, setting a new record of 11-6.00

All of the results of both the Wildcats and the Raiders at the Dick Frame Invitational can be found by going to this link: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/414857-dick-frame-invitational-2021/results/729213/formatted#.YGvtih17kv4.