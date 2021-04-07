Americus-Sumter names honor graduates
Americus-Sumter High School recently named forty-six honor graduates for the school year 2020-21. The honor graduates’ names are as follows:
Lauryn Carter, Valedictorian
Laura Fisk, Salutatorian
Devinn Ingram
Karen Ramos-Escalante
Ny’Asia Williams
Mustafa Furkhan
Myla McCuller
Samiya Kinchens
Joden Richards
Jamira Jones
Ashley Potts
Johnavon Lundy
Janiah Riggins
Carlos Cruz
Collin Fillingame
De’Reginae Mercer
Denivet Sanchez-Chirinos
Kameron Dunnings
Dasia Batten
Maurice Williams
Antony DeMott
Shemaiah Holloman
Nykeerah Johnson
Kelliondrea Hill
Kennedy Williams
Kylen Carter
Ta’Liyah Greene
Curnesia Sloan
Keyandria Green
Destinee Sims
Demorris Williams
Timiria Robinson
Thadeus Harris
Amethyst Dorsey
Mariah Wallace
A’Shiah Green
Alexis Vazquez
Kamelia Williams-Thornton
Ashanti Clark
Nikydia McDonald
Breonna Tyson
Ma’Kaya Bridges
Katerin Auceda
John Monts
Zyquez Waters
Keyona Stone
