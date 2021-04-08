April 8, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

  • McClaney, Markel JC, 20, 4/7/2021 9:43 a.m., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/7 to 4/8/2021

4/7

  • Felder St. at Reese Park, Domestic Dispute
  • 115A Muckalee Ct., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home, Criminal Trespass
  • 429 Forrest St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 1128 Felder St. Unit 185, Burglary – 2nd Degreee
  • 203B Bessie May Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • Horton Drive, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 628 Winn St., Miscellaneous Report
  • Winn St. at Poplar St., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz./Child Seat Belt Violation
