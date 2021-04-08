Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021
- McClaney, Markel JC, 20, 4/7/2021 9:43 a.m., Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/7 to 4/8/2021
4/7
- Felder St. at Reese Park, Domestic Dispute
- 115A Muckalee Ct., Miscellaneous Report
- 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home, Criminal Trespass
- 429 Forrest St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 1128 Felder St. Unit 185, Burglary – 2nd Degreee
- 203B Bessie May Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
- Horton Drive, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 628 Winn St., Miscellaneous Report
- Winn St. at Poplar St., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz./Child Seat Belt Violation
You Might Like
Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – Ludwig “Chef Ricky” Watzlowick has been named the 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of... read more