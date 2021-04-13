Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/8 to 4/11/2021
- Bryant, Roosevelt (Bonded Out), 57, 4/9/2021 9:16 p.m., Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bunkley, Markee Deiont (In Jail), 27, 4/10/2021 8:16 a.m., False Report of a Crime/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop or return to scene of accident/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to report accident/Failure to maintain lane
- Darden, Ameshia Shekinah (In Jail), 29, 4/10/2021 10:06 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Edgmond, Sherry Ann (In Jail), 60, 4/10/2021 9:42 p.m., Public Drunkenness
- Franks, Delia Denise (Bonded out), 33, 4/11/2021 9:58 p.m., DUI-Drugs/Possession of open alcohol container
- Gunn, Marcus Rashad (Bonded Out), 34, 4/10/2021 1:47 a.m., Speeding/DUI
- McCoy, Samuel (In Jail), 52, 4/10/2021 11:01 a.m., Battery
- Perez, Rodolfo Diaz In Jail), 30, 4/10/2021 6:38 a.m., DUI/Driving while unlicensed
- Reynolds, Khalil Hy’Keem (In Jail), 19, 4/9/2021 9:47 p.m., Failure to have license on person/Registration and license requirements/No proof of insurance – Motorcycle/must have headlight and tail light on while operating/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Violating operating restrictions of off-road vehicle/Making terroristic threats and acts/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Carrying a concealed weapon/Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Tookes, Charles Jonathan (Bonded Out), 44, 4/9/2021 3:48 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Walls, Sandy Tucker (In Jail), 44, 4/11/2021 2:26 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Williams, Emanuel Lafonce (In Jail), 54, 4/9/2021 11:11 a.m., Probation Violation
- Moore, Demon (In Jail), 27, 4/8/2021 11:44 a.m., Aggravated Assault/
- Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro (Bonded Out), 18, 4/8/2021 2:44 p.m., City Contempt
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/8 to 4/11 2021
4/8
- 100 Hwy 280 West, Theft
- 139 Horseshoe Circle, Information for officer
- 146 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 636 Hwy 49 South, Information for officer
- 0 McMath Mill Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd., Roadway Blocked/refrigerator in road
- 648 McMath Mill Rd., Vehicle inspection
- Sylvan Road near Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/warning for improper use of turn signal
- U.S. Hwy 280 and Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Warning for going the wrong way on a one way street
- GA Hwy 49 North about mile marker 26, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 East near District Line Rd., Traffic Stop
- 112 Lexington Circle Lot 33, Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Lexington Circle, Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 933 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm activation
4/9
- GA Hwy 195 and Middle River Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for trailer lights
- 3149 GA Hwy 377, Accident Involving Deer
- 217 Lane Store Rd., Vehicle Fire
- GA Hwy 30 East at GA Hwy 27 west, Assist Motorist
- 310 Styles Dr., Damage to Property
- 247 Hwy 49 South, Shots Fired
- 2239 GA Hwy 308, Theft
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at Charles Israel Shop, Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B, Theft
- 209 Ashby St., Harassing Phone Calls
- 0 Church St. at Reese St., Traffic Stop/Child restraint seat not used properly/Safety Belt violation for 18 year-old and older/Failure to have license on person
- 0 Hwy 19 and 280, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 MLK at Tystanic Auto, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- 0 Carter St. at Montgomery St., Traffic Stop/warning for safety belt and stop sign violations
- 0 Hwy 19 at Mary Blount Dr., Traffic Stop/warning given for headlight out
- 0 Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at MM 15, Traffic Stop/warning given for headlight out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at Patterson St., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- 176 Lane Store Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 19 North at County Line, Traffic Stop
- 0 Ashby St. at Oak St., Traffic Stop/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
4/10
- Brickyard Rd. at Irene Dr. Livestock in Road
- 354 Shiloh Rd., Criminal Trespass
- Tripp St. at Felder St., Traffic Stop
- 108 Brookdale Dr., Deer Accident Report
- 166 Old Stage Rd., Loud Music
- Mayo St. at Roland Ave., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 155 Jimmy Wolfe Dr., Theft
- 309 Brady Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 166 W. Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 S. Lee St. at MM 9, Warning for headlight requirements
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Norris St. at Peppermint Way, Vehicle Pursuit
- 264 SGT Parkway, Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 280 East at Get and Go, Domestic Disturbance
- 162 Briar Patch Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Sam Rodgers Road at Venessa Lane, Livestock in Road
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South near the Rec Department, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1091 Hwy 30 West Apartment A, 911 Hangup
- 0 210 Roy Circle, Information for officer
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at MP 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight and breaklight out
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at MP 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 100 Block of Salters Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/tree in roadway
- 125 West Allen St., Alarm Activation
- Roney St. at Rainbow Terrace, Accident Report/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to report striking fixed object/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop or remain at scene of accident/Failure to report accident
4/11
- 0 Hwy 19 about Green Rd. Schley County, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 Hwy 19 North near MM 17 northbound, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 132 Bumphead Rd., near Allen Chapel Church, Traffic stop/warning for no license plate displayed
- 0 GA Hwy 280 E. East of Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 Windsor Ave. at East Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
- 0 GA 30 west about James Heart Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 0 Shiloh Rd. and GA 19 North, Traffic Stop
- 0 49 North about New Era, Traffic Stop/Tail light lenses required/Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation/Expired or no registration or title
- 0 GA Hwy 280 West at MM 8, Traffic Stop/Warning given for Move Over Law
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South about Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/tail lights out
- 0 GA Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for vehicle equipment violation
- 0 49 North about MP 23, Traffic Stop
- 0 E. Forsyth and Southland Heights, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out and not having license on person
- 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 280 West at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Warning given for taillight out
- o Southerfield Rd. and Mayo St., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East before Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to yield
- 0 280 East about Bone Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for taillight out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South about Bear Branch, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop
- 0 280W East of Bob Dodson, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 0 Hwy 30 at MM 10, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 343 Middle River Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South about Lamar St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
- 110 US Hwy 280 West, Suspicious Person
- 402 Old Plains Hwy near Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home, Alarm Activation
- 0 Hwy 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1100 Block of Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 100 Block of Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 185 South Freeman Ave., Theft
- 1082 Thomas Mill Rd., Burglary
- 151 Lane Subdivision Road, Missing Person
- 108 Wood Valley Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for no license on person and improper use of off-road vehicle
- 154 Gary Brewer Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 221 W. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 103 Dry Creek Lane, 911 Hangup
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East near Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Headlight out
- 0 Bumphead Rd. and Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign violation
You Might Like
Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools
At their regular weekly meeting on Friday, April 9, the Kiwanis Club heard the latest information from Sumter County Schools... read more