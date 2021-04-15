Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/15/2021
- Clark, Jarrett Kenneth (In Jail), 20, 4/15/2021 4:08 a.m., Loitering
- Clark, Travis Jarrod (In Jail), 18, 4/15/2021 4:07 a.m., Loitering
- Coleman, Norris (In Jail), 18, 4/15/2021 4:33 a.m., Loitering
- Cotton, Marquavous Jamal (Bonded Out), 28, 4/14/2021 8:02 p.m., Hold for Fort Valley
- Cox, William Ray (In Jail), 35, 4/14/2021 6:54 p.m., Battery
- Harvey, Amon Ke’vone (In Jail), 17, 4/15/2021 4:33 a.m., Loitering
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 4/14 to 4/15/2021
4/14
- 328 Jackson St., Loud Music
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School, Unspecified incident at Furlow Charter School
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 253 Hwy 27 East, Assist Motorist
- 116 Richmond Rd., Welfare Check
- Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Plantation, Assist Motorist
- 1117 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 West near Bob Dodson Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 154 West Shore Dr., Entering Auto
- US Hwy 280 East near Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
- 506 US Hwy 280 East near Get and Go, Alarm Activation
4/15
- 571 Salters Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 122 Lexington Circle at Apt. 22, Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 27 East near Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/14/2021
- Tyner, Tyesha Tomese, 32, 4/14/2021 2:44 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 4/14/2021
4/14
- Madison St. at Southerfield Rd., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Americus, Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 1130 Felder St Apt. 4C, Suspicious Incident
- 316 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 307 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 119 South Lee St., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 907 Park Row, Criminal Trespass
- 212 East Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Belinda Circle, Contraband
- 67A Cherokee St., Battery
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 East Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- East View Circle, Battery
- 215 Murphy Mill Rd., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Domestic Dispute
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- 40-A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
- 701 Maxwell St., Damage to Property
- State Route 3 at Sunrise Dr., Damage to Property
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Miscellaneous Report
4/15
- 133 Hillside Dr., Loitering or Prowling
