Dianne Marsh Strickland: April 24, 2020, celebration of life: April 24, 2021

Dianne Marsh Strickland, 69, of Lee County, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Thornateeska Heritage Center, 100 Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA 31701, please RSVP to 229-886-3014.

Dianne was one of the kindest, most compassionate and caring people you would ever meet…just an absolutely beautiful person with a beautiful soul. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, mother-in-law, Mimi, sister, sister-in-law and friend.

She was born in Albany, GA, on February 23, 1951, to the late Wendell and Louise Rowe Marsh. She was a 1969 graduate of Albany High School and went on to Albany Junior College where she got her AA in Dental Hygiene. She was a dental hygienist for 43 years in Americus, GA for Dr. Louis A. Riccardi. On April 20, 1974 she married the love of her life and they started a wonderful family together. She was very proud of her “baby” brother, Gary, and took a big part in raising him. She cared for both of her parents with great compassion as they aged. She was the rock of her family and has left a hole that can’t be filled. Dianne enjoyed going places with her family, watching her children and grandchildren play sports, going on mini road trips with her friends, and everything associated with being the best Mimi in the world.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Zack Strickland, two daughters Kelli Simmons (Michael) and Heather Bryant (Chris), two grandchildren Emma Bryant and Harper Bryant all of Lee County, a brother Gary Marsh (Uschi) of Fairborn, OH, and her dog companion, Ziva.

Those desiring can make donations in memory of Dianne to the Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763.

