Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

If you are driving about town today expect to see law enforcement in full effect. Traffic control is making an effort to insure everyone is safe. They are insuring motorists are wearing seat belts and following hands-free laws. Please remember to drive with your “hands free” of telephones. Hand held telephones should not be used while driving. Seatbelts are also required for driver and passengers. All children under the age of eight are required to be properly restrained in an appropriate child passenger safety seat or booster seat.