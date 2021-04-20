Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

Americus, GA – The Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 18–24, 2021, is raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights.

The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. In 2020, despite the ongoing pandemic, the District Attorney’s Office provided services to 2,399 victims of crime in Lee, Macon, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, and Webster counties. The District Attorney’s Office will place signs in front of all six county courthouses to commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and to honor these victims.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme— Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.—celebrates the contributions that we all can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims. Trust is collective as well as individual, so we are honoring both the individual victims in our community and the groups engaged in building networks of understanding and support.

“While we have many priorities in the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, none is more important than assisting and protecting the individual victims of crime in our Circuit,” said District Attorney, Lewis Lamb. “We will continue to fight reduce the impact of crime in our communities, and that starts by protecting each person who suffers as a result of the criminal acts of others.”

For additional information about this year’s NCVRW and the Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights, please contact The Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at 229-924-5411 or visit their Facebook page @swjcdistrictattorneysoffice. For additional ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit OVC’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.