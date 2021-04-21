April 21, 2021

  • 73°
Americus-Sumter junior forward Kevin Abarca (11) scored one of the Panthers' two goals in their loss to Savannah Arts Academy in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA State Playoffs. ATR Archive

ASHS Panthers’ soccer team falls to Savannah Arts in first round of state playoffs

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

SAVANNAH – The Americus-Sumter Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team’s season came to an end on Tuesday, April 20, as the as the Panthers fell to Savannah Arts Academy (SAA) 12-2 in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA State Playoffs.

Kevin Abarca and Leo Lopez scored the Panthers’ only two goals of the match. Abarca was able to score off a free kick that sailed off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the upper corner of the net. Lopez was able to score his goal off a scramble for the ball in front of goal.

The Panthers finish the season with a record of 6-6, while the SAA Panthers (8-1-1) continue on in the state playoffs.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records