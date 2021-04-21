Sikuzani Named Player to Watch in National Tournament

By Su Ann Bird

LUBBOCK, TX – With the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women’s basketball tournament underway in Lubbock, TX, the Butler County Times Gazette in El Dorado, Kansas has named South Georgia Tech Lady Jet Femme Sikuzani as one of the 24 players to watch in the tournament. Sikuzani is a sophomore at SGTC and has committed to the University of Texas to continue her education and collegiate basketball career.

Sikuzani, a 6’5″ center from Goma, DRC, averaged 7.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season in helping the Lady Jets earn an invitation to the national tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

The 6th seeded Lady Jets earned a first-round bye in the tournament and will play their first game tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST against 11th seeded Tyler Junior College (TX), who defeated Walters State JC (TN) 72-60 in the first round of the tournament. The Lady Jets’ game will be aired live at https://www.njcaa.org/network. The cost to view the games is $10 for a championship day pass or $30 for the entire tournament.