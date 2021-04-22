Gloria Sue Cashwell: April 20, 2021

Gloria Sue Cashwell, age 84, of Americas, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Sue was born in Cusetta, Georgia, December 24,

1936, to the late Leonard and Mary Abell. Sue was a member of Central Baptist Church

where she was actively involved in Sunday school and serving in various ministries in the

church. She was happiest when she was serving others. She loved to cook and take food to

those who needed some encouragement. That was her way of sharing the love of Jesus

Christ. She loved to read and study the bible and in her later years memorized large portions

of scripture. She drew strength from her relationship with the Lord.

She was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association. She retired from Georgia

Southwestern State University where she worked in the Media Center and as an Administrative

Assistant in the Fine Arts Department. Prior to that she was a telephone operator for

Southern Bell. She was a former member of Dogwood Garden Club and a Sunday school

teacher at Central.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22,2O21 at 11:00 AM at Central Baptist

Church with Dr. Bryan Myers and Rev. Hugh Deloach officiating. The family will receive

friends at the church an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove

Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Stuart Cashwell, Nathan Cashwell, Evan Cashwell, Ronal

Abell, Shane Vinson and H. C. Cashwell.

Survivors include; four sons, Milton Hugh Cashwell, Jr of Colman Florida, William David

Cashwell (Sher) of Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Andrew Cashwell (Danna)of Moultrie,

Georgia and Brian Douglas Cashwell (Andrea)of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, six

great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leonard Abel (Hilda) of Americus, Georgia and John

Robert Abel (Francis) of Camilla, Georgia; two sisters, Alice Vinson of Leesburg and Laura

Elizabeth Hunley of Americus; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

ln addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Milton H. Cashwell, Sr.

ln lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist

Benevolence Fund, 190 Upper River Rd. Americas, Georgia. 31709.