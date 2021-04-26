Southland boys’ track and field wins region title, while Lady Raiders finish as region runners-up

From Staff Reports

FITZGERALD, GA – Both the Southland Academy (SA) boys’ and girls’ track and field teams shined at last week’s Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA Meet held on Wednesday, April 21 at Fitzgerald High School in Fitzgerald, GA. The Raiders left Fitzgerald as meet champions, while the Lady Raiders finished the meet as region runners-up.

The SA boys’ team finished with a total of 223.50 points and finished almost 100 points ahead of meet runners-up Tiftarea Academy (147.50). While the Lady Raiders weren’t able to claim the region championship as a team, they came extremely close with 184.50 total points. Brookwood ended up winning the girls’ region championship with 193.50 points.

Individually, the SA girls had five athletes take home the region championship in their individual events, while seven other Lady Raiders finished as region runners-up. The Southland Girls 4×400 Meter Relay team of Morgan Minick, Wimberly Hines, Jadie Burrell, Maddie Crisp and Elizabeth Law won the event in a time of 4:35.62.

Southland’s “B Team” finished fourth in the event in a time of 5:13.32. That team was made up of Julia Caroline Bailey, Catie Paradise , Addison Starlin, Mia Mixon and Cate Stallings.

In the Girls’ 4×100 Meter Relay event, the Lady Raiders finished in second place in a time of 56.00, just slightly behind event champion Brookwood’s time of 54.40.

The SA team was made up of Julia Caroline Bailey, Wimberly Hines, Betsy Turner, Morgan Minick and Maddie Crisp.

Jadie Burrell continued her great work for the Lady Raiders in the distance events, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 Meter Runs. Burrell finished the 800 in a time of 2:39.84 and finished the 1600 in a time of 6:17.59. Burrell’s teammate, Elizabeth Law, finished in second place in the 800 with a time of 2:45.21, while SA’s Taylor Ragsdale finished the 1600 in fourth place with a time of 8:05.33.

In addition to winning the 800 and 1600, Burrell also took home first place in the 3200 Meter Run, finishing in a time of 14:02.00. Burrell’s teammate, Mary Ramsey Collins, finished in fourth place in the event with a time of 17:24.00.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the GISA State Meet to be held Thursday through Saturday, April 29 – May 1 at Strong Rock Christian Academy in Locust Grove, GA.

In both the Girls’ 100 and 200 Meter Dash events, Morgan Minick finished as the runner-up. In the 100, Minick finished in a time of 13.46 and in the 200, she finished with a time of 27.99.

In the 400 Meter Dash, Maddie Crisp qualified for state by finishing in second place with a time of 1:07.37. Crisp’s time was just a couple of seconds behind meet champion Peggy Boltja of Brookwood, who won the event in a time of 1:05.10.

In the Girls’ 100 Meter Hurdles, Catie Paradise was able to finish in fourth place for the Lady Raiders by finishing in a time of 20.72. Her teammate, Mia Mixon, finished in sixth place with a time of 22.83. In the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Cate Stallings finished in fifth place in a time of 1:02.93 and Paradise finished right behind her in sixth with a time of 1:03.54.

In the field events, the Lady Raiders had two athletes finish in first place, while four others finished as meet runners-up.

In Girls Pole Vault, Morgan Minick won the event by clearing a height of 8-06.00. Her teammate, Julia Caroline Bailey, finished as the meet runner up by clearing a height of 7-01.00.

In the Girls Long Jump event, Elizabeth Law gave the Lady Raiders a second place finish by jumping a distance of 13-05.50. Law barely beat out her teammate, Wimberly Hines, who finished in third with a jump of 13-02.00. Law also finished in fourth place in the triple jump by jumping a distance of 26-06.00. Her teammate, Gracie Burrell, finished in fifth place with a distance jump of 25-08.50.

In the Girls Shot Put event, SA’s Brylie Redding took home second place with a distance throw of 26-04.00. Redding’s teammate, Addison Starlin, finished in fourth place in the event with a distance throw of 24-06.00.

In the Discus event, the Lady Raiders swept the top two spots with Katie Rogers winning the event and Starlin finishing as the runner-up. Rogers was able to make a distance throw of 79-08, while Starlin came in second with a throw of 77-00.

In boys’ action, the Raiders produced five champions and nine runners-up in the individual events on their way to winning the region championship. They also won the Boys 4×400 Meter Relay event and finished in second place in the 4×100 Meter Relay.

In the Boys 400 Meter Dash, the Raiders swept the top two spots as Nathan Duke won the event and Ashton Ray finished as the runner-up. Duke crossed the finish line in a time of 52.94 and Ray finished with a time of 57.23.

Tanner Humphrey and Max Foster both swept the top two spots for SA in the 800 Meter Run. Tanner won the event in a time of 2:20.44 and Foster finished right behind him in a time of 2:24.84. Humphrey also claimed the region championship in the Boys 1600 Meter Run, finishing in a time of 5:03.40. Humphrey’s

teammate, Noah Sheff, finished in third place in the 1600 with a time of 5:29.36.

In the Boys 3200 Meter Run, the Raiders’ Shaw Pinnell finished as the meet runner-up behind Ken Grayson of Brookwood (11:36.68). Pinnell ran the event in a time of 13:20.56 and his teammate, Matteson Debaise, finished in third place in a time of 13:47.49.

In the Boys 110-Meter Hurdles, SA’s James Griffin finished in second place in a time of 19.04. His teammate, Ethan Beck, finished the event in fourth place in a time of 22.15. Griffin also finished as the meet-runner-up in the Boys 300-Meter Hurdles, crossing the finish line in a time of 45.97. Griffin’s SA teammate, Perry Usher, finished right behind Griffin in third place in a time of 48.44.

In the Boys 4×100 Meter Relay event, Southland came in second place. The SA team of David Dickens, Ashton Ray, Nathan Duke and Hudson Collins finished the event in a time of 47.11. Southland’s “B Team”, which consisted of Dawson Daniel, James Wall, Trey Sellars, Carmello Volley and Perry Usher, came in fifth place in the event with a time of 49.72.

The Raiders took home the region championship in the Boys 4×400 Meter Relay. The team of Nathan Duke, Ashton Ray, Tanner Humphrey, Noah Sheff, Hudson Collins and James Wall won the event in a time of 3:54.67. The Raiders’ B Team, which consisted of Davis Daniel, Coleman Fort, Max Foster, James Griffin, Owen Exley and Dawson Daniel, finished in fourth place in a time of 4:14.45.

In the field events, the Raiders were stellar, as they had two athletes finish as region champions and four finish as region runners-up. In the Boys High Jump event, Owen Exley took home the region crown by clearing the bar at a height of 5-09.00. His teammate, Coleman Fort, finished in third place with a clearance of 5-06.00.

In the Boys Pole Vault event, James Wall took home the region championship for the Raiders by vaulting a height of 9-00.00. Wall’s teammate, Hunter Hockman, finished as the event runner-up by vaulting a height of 8-06.00.

In the Boys Long Jump event, Carmello Volley took home third place for the Raiders by jumping a distance of 19-08.00 and his teammate, Hudson Collins, finished in sixth place with a distance jump of 17-02.00.

In the Boys Triple Jump, John Saye took home second place at region for the Raiders with a distance jump of 39-08.00. Saye’s teammate, Will Godwin, finished in fourth place with a distance jump of 37-07.00. Godwin also turned in a strong performance in the Discus event, finishing as the region runner-up. Godwin was able to make a distance throw of 99-09 to finish in second place. John Saye finished in fourth place in the Discus event with a throw of 95-06.

For more information and official results of the GISA Region 3-AAA meet, go to www.ga.milesplit.com/meets.

Both the Raiders and Lady Raiders will compete in the GISA State Meet Thursday through Saturday, April 29 – May 1 at Strong Rock Christian Academy in Locust Grove, GA.