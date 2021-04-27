Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/21 to 4/22/2021
- Barrow, Mia Victoria (In Jail), 49, 4/21/2021 1:44 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Collins, Randy (In Jail), 25, 4/22/2021 5:25 a.m., Suicide Threat/DUI
- Mack, Treshawn Quontewious (Bonded Out), 25, 4/21/2021 5:14 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Aggravated Assault
- Rogers, Marcus Kirland (Bonded Out), 30, 4/21/2021 2:06 a.m., DUI/Impeaading flow of traffic in passing lane
- Williams, Richard Wayne (Charges Dismissed), 47, 4/21/2021 2:22 p.m., Probation Violation
- Ball, Alfred Larry (In Jail), 54, 4/23/2021 1 a.m., Possession of Cocaine/Criminal Trespass/Possession and use of drug related objects/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge
- Collins, Randy (Bonded Out), 25, 4/22/2021 5:25 a.m., Suicide Threat/DUI-Alcohol
- McElwaney, Destiny Lauren (Bonded Out), 29, Aggravated Assault
- Sinn, Grantley Hunter (In Jail), 17, 4/23/2021 2:04 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Storey, William Clinton (In Jail), 41, 4/22/2021 5:16 p.m., USMS
- Alford, Brenda Leigh (Bonded Out), 47, 4/23/2021 11:24 a.m., Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Violation of oath by public officer
- Blasingame, Thomas James (Bonded out), 30, 4/23/2021 9:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Family Violence/Simple Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- Boone, Jeremy Lavette (Bonded Out), 33, 4/25/2021 9:10 p.m., DUI-Drugs/Marijuana – Less than an oz.
- Goober, Tyran Carrell (Bonded Out), 28, 4/23/2021 4:26 p.m., Distribution of a controlled substance
- Sowell, Glenda Shawna (Bonded Out), 29, 4/24/2021 2:16 p.m., Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021
4/21
- Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign
- 0 Shell Station at Viaduct, Traffic Stop
- MLK near Hwy 30, Assist Motorist
- 0 GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195 North, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 419 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
- 106 Arcadian St., Information for officer
- 0 Hwy 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Assist Motorist
- 2477 Brady Rd., 911 Hangup
- Bailey St., Information for officer
- 413 Henry Hart Rd., Alarm Activation
- 1994 GA Hwy 308, Alarm Activation
- 134 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 796 US Hwy 280 West, Livestock in Road
- 109 Stone Wall Dr., Welfare Check
- 141 Thomas Dr., Damage to Property
4/22
- 123 Hooks Mill Rd., Information for officer
- 3685 Hwy 280 East, Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- Hwy 19 North and East Shore Dr., Roadway Blocked
- 733 Lasco Harvey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 155 Overlook Dr., 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 19 North near Shiloh Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North near Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for impeading in passing lane
4/23
- Hwy 27 intersection of 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East East of Williams Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 1203 GA Hwy 19 North, Alarm Activation
- Lacross Road north of Spring Hill Baptist, Suspicious Vehicle
- 100 Easy Street, Domestic Disturbance
- 110 S. Bond St., Alarm Activation
- 132 South Forty Dr., Alarm Activation
- Peggy Shepherd at Joe Stewart Road, Accident Involving Deer
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Window tint violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation
- Felder St. at Brady Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for missing license plate/warning for wrong class license
- Furlow St. at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 at Harry Priddy Road, Damage to Property
- 181 Mitchell St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 West at Hospital St., Damage to Property
- 503 Winder St., Bad Child
- 0 North MLK @ MRS Home Care, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt and defective equipment
- 0 Ginger Dr. at Andrew Dr., Traffic Stop/warnings for expired tag, canceled registration and fixing a license plate to conceal identity of vehicle
- 0 19 North at Raymond Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- 0 Martin Marietta St., Traffic Stop/Improper Starting
- 160 Joe Buchannan Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 Robin Hill Dr. and Mallard Lane, Racing
- 359 Ed Carson Dr., Accident Report
4/24
- 792 Flintside Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 651 RW Jones Rd., Welfare Check
- Flintside Dr. at Fish Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 245 Shiloh Road Unit B, Domestic Disturbance
- Thomas Mill Rd. at GA Hwy 45 South, Roadway Blocked/tree in roadway
- 104 Whisperwood Dr., Accident Report
- Mask Road about Hooks Mill Rd., Accideint Report
- 114 Iris Dr., 911 Hangup
- 577 Blacksmith Rd., 911 hangup
- 1700 Block of GA Hwy 27 East, Abandoned Vehicle
- 0 Hanson Dr. and East Lamar St., Traffic Stop/warning given for headlights not on.
- 0 Lamar Rd. and Tommy Warren Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 7, Accident Involving Deer
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext., Medical Alarm
4/25
- 101 Dogwood St., Alarm Activation
- SGTC Parkway in front of South GA Tech, Traffic Stop/warning in reference to driving while registration canceled
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
- 594 District Line Road, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- GA Hwy 3 at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 0 Lakeshore Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 0 SGTC Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 149 Swisher Rd., Civil Disturbance
- 148 Harper Subdivision, Information for officer
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 0 Bumphead Rd. about Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign/expired registration
- 212 Howell St. at Apt. 18B, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East at Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 280 Wolf Creek Dr., Shots Fired
- 0 GA Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign violation
- 0 GA Hwy 27 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Leatherbrook Dairy, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Post 24, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex, Traffic Stop/warning for tag lights out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Sunstop, Traffic Stop/running a red light
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at W. Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/warning for improper right turn
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 20, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 0 GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East about 19, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/warning issued
- GA Hwy 49 North at MP 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warnings for suspended registration/no proof of insurance and for seat belt violation
4/26
- 0 Magnolia St. at Park Row, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 2, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding and tag light out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 2, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 7, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 0 Magnolia St. about Brookdale Dr., Traffic Stop/warning given for driving at night without headlights on
- Hwy 30 at American Legion, Loud Music
- SGTC Parkway in front of South Georgia Technical College, Traffic Stop/warning for missing license plate
You Might Like
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an extensive investigation into contraband being brought into the Sumter County Jail. ... read more