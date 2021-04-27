Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/26 to 4/27/2021
- Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 30, 4/26/2021 7:52 p.m., Simple Battery
- Curtis, Andre Ny’kel (In Jail), 19, 4/27/2021 4:36 a.m., Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar (In Jail), 32, 4/27/2021 4:17 a.m., Tail light lenses required/Illegal possession of controlled substance
- Greene, Delatavious Leounta (In Jail), 25, 4/26/2021 9:35 p.m., Holding for Monroe County
- Johnson, Jessie Chadrick (In Jail), 32, 4/26/2021 2:46 p.m., Probation Violation
- Jordan, Jacob Brent (In Jail), 21, 4/26/2021 2:07 p.m., Battery – Family Violence – 1st Degree Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
- Wilson, Milton Lawrence (In Jail), 69, 4/26/2021 9:18 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/26 to 4/27/2021
4/26
- 0 Magnolia St. at Park Row, Traffic Stop/Warning issued
- GA Hwy 19 South at MP 2, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 South at MP 7, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 0 Magnolia St. about Brookdale Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for not having lights on while driving at night
- Hwy 30 at American Legion, Loud Music
- SGTC Parkway in front of South Georgia Technical College, Traffic Stop/warning for missing license plate
- 131 Howell St. Lot C, Civil Disturbance
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 357 A Middle River Rd., Domestic Disturbance/Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children-Allowing Child to witness violence
- 2459 Hwy 280 East, Information for officer
- 1091 Hwy 30 West, Welfare Check
- 321 McMath Mill Rd. at GBI, Alarm Activation
- 403 GA Hwy 45 South at Lebanon Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Assist Motorist
- 0 Southerfield at Crisp, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- Walmart Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/warning for not having headlights on
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 251 Lonnie Lane Apt. B, Stalking/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Oglethorpe Ave. at Crawford St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to maintain lane
- 103A Magnolia Ct., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 611 Dismuke St., Miscellaneous Report
4/27
- Bell St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Tag lights required/Possession of controlled substance-Marijuana
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Aggravated Assault
- 183 Pheasant Dr., Suspicious Person
- Lamar Rd. at MP 3, Abandoned Vehicle
- 126 Dellwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/26 to 4/27/2021
- Winter, Johannes, 26, 4/26/2021 7:59 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane
