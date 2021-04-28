Power Company officials meet to discuss SGTC Electrical Line Worker program

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Georgia Power Company, Sumter Electric Membership Corporation, Crisp County Power Commission, Flint Energies, Alabama Power, and Utec representatives met with South Georgia Technical College officials recently to receive updates and provide input on the South Georgia Technical College Electrical Line Worker program.

South Georgia Technical College was the first technical college in Georgia to offer an eight-week Electrical Line Worker Apprentice Certificate Training Course to help students obtain entry-level employment with regional utility companies. This was done in response to industry demands. The first class began in 2005 and since that time, SGTC has trained hundreds of students who have been hired in the electrical industry.

“South Georgia Technical College is committed to providing its Electrical Line Worker students many opportunities and experiences through which they may explore and plan for a career,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with industry partners to be able to help provide them with a trained workforce. In an effort to maintain and improve our programs, curriculum and delivery strategies, we ask for input from representatives from electrical companies. This is critical for us to remain effective and relevant.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and SGTC President Dr. John Watford welcomed the individuals to the advisory meeting and thanked them for their willingness to support this program by serving on the advisory committee.

SGTC Electrical Line Worker instructors Sidney Johnson and Harold Ergle talked with the representatives about the classroom and student evaluations and the review of the equipment and the skills field. Director of Business and Industry Services Paul Farr and Assistant Tami Blount gave an overview of the admission requirements and enrollment, the program length and content, and the program purpose and objectives. They also discussed the observation-based instruction and employer verification forms. David Kuipers also talked with the representatives about the student learning outcomes.

Following an overview of the program and a tour of the skills field, committee members were asked for input on ways to improve or strengthen the program to help students become more valuable employees.

Attending the meeting with the SGTC officers were: Don Porter of Georgia Power, Nathan Lightner from Sumter Electric Membership Corporation and a 2006 program graduate, Blake Manning of the Crisp County Power Commission, Chelsea Mullins of Flint Energies, Kendal Adams and Ron Hagler of Alabama Power, and David Mathis and Ryan Hall of UTEC.

South Georgia Technical College encourages participation and input from business and industry through advisory committees. These individuals advise and assist program personnel and the college in training and preparing students to better serve the needs of business and industry. Committee members also serve as a link between the workplace and the college.

Individuals interested in signing up for the Electrical Lineworker program at South Georgia Technical College can contact Tami Blount at tblount@southgatech.edu or call 229-931-2040. South Georgia Technical College also offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma or technical certificate of credit programs.

Registration is currently underway for Summer Semester which begins May 25, 2021. To apply or register for Summer Semester contact the admissions office at SGTC at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.