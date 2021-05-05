Reverend James “Jim” Maxey Parker: May 3, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Moultrie with the Most Reverend Foley Beach, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of North America and Reverend Jim Barton, rector of St. Johns Anglican Church, Americus, Georgia as officiants. Interment will follow in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens in Moultrie.

The family will receive friends from 6:00PM-8:00PM Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Casket bearers will be Sam Key, Max Parker, Cole Brogdon, Wes Dykes, Jimmy Dykes, Randy Boozer and Chuck Harrod.

Born July 15, 1949 in Charleston, SC, Jim was the son of the late Samuel T. Parker and Mary Jo Maxey Parker. He graduated from Georgia Southwestern College with a business degree in 1970. This is where he met his wife, Ann of 51 years. After working in the business sector for over twenty years, Reverend Parker returned to college to obtain his master’s degree in Theology from The University of the South in Suwannee, Tennessee. In 1997 he was ordained priest and pastored several churches in South Georgia and north Florida. His ministry also included serving as a hospice chaplain. In 2015 Reverend Parker and Ann returned to Americus where they had first met, and he served as rector at Saint John’s Anglican Church before retiring in December of 2020. He was an outgoing person and his favorite part of ministry was visiting and pastoring to members of his congregation.

He loved his family especially his grandchildren and his dog, Mattie who went to heaven a week earlier. One of Reverend Jim’s favorite pastimes was to ride Mattie in his convertible so she could bark at the cows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Parker of Wikieup, Arizona.

Survivors include his wife, Gayla Ann Dykes Parker of Funston; children, Jo Beth Key and husband Brian of Norman Park, Rhett Parker of Doerun; grandchildren, Katherine Brogdon and husband Cole, Kennedy Key, Sam Key, Max Parker, Tate Parker and Evan Parker; sister, Jane Sullivan and husband Bill of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sisters-in-law, Laraine Yarbrough and husband Aldwin of Augusta, Becky Harrod and husband Stanley of Norman Park, Peggy Boozer and husband Randy of Moultrie; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dykes and wife Myra of Moultrie

Memorial contributions may be made to the Moultrie/Colquitt County Humane Society, PO Box 2915, Moultrie, GA 31776, The Anglican Relief and Development Fund, PO Box 645354, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5354 or a charity of your choice.

