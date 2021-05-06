Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021
- Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 24, 5/6/2021 1:34 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mackey, John Nicholas (In Jail), 42, 5/5/2021 4:11 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony/Probation Violation
- Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 18, 5/6/2021 4:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- George, Tiquan Malik, 24, 5/4/2021 3:33 p.m., Simple Battery
- Hixon, Demarious Deante, 34, 5/4/2021 11:15 a.m., Housing for Webster County
- Robinson, Tyrone, 41, 5/4/2021 7:57 p.m., Peeping Tom/Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021
- Blackshear, Shontrez Montrell, 32, 5/5/2021 Disorderly Conduct
- Clayton, Alicia Lashona, 38, 5/5/2021 2:29 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Goober, Shadavieyon Eugina, 29, 5/6/2021 Reckless Conduct
- Smith, Laqwela Santrell, 35, 5/5/2021 3:56 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Williams, Shateria Vonshe, 5/5/2021 7 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Allen, Keshia Denise, 25, 5/4/2021 8:45 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Welch, Scott Riley, 33, 5/4/2021 8:45 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021
5/4
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 0 Allen St. and West Allen, Roadway Blocked
- 361 McMath Mill Rd. GFL, Lost/Stolen Tag
- 156 Greystone Dr., Threats
- GA Hwy 27 East and Lane Store Road, Accident Involving Deer
- 0 Southwestern Estate, Fight near 400 Building of Southwestern Circle
- 106 Sylvan Place, Civil Matter
- 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 186 Railroad St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Driving motorcycle with no proof of insurance
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at GA Hwy 153 north bound, Traffic Accident
- Hwy 280 W at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021
5/4
- 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Miscellaneous Report
- 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD. at King’s Motel, Criminal Trespass
- Tripp St., Missing Person’s Report
- 257 Brookdale Dr., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Served for Simple Battery
- 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Center, Battery
- 1711 W. Lamar St. WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- Parker St. at Grantham St., Damage to Property
- 1430 S. Lee St. at Apt. C University Station Apartments, Ungovernable Child/Runaway Jevenile
5/5
- 1003 Douglas Circle, Damage to Property
- 119 N. Lee St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Hudson St. at Oglethorpe St., Damage to Property
- 211 Pinecrest Dr., Domestic Dispute/Disorderly Conduct
- Mary Blount Dr. at Hwy 19 North, Damage to Property
- 237 McCoy St., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- Tom Hall Circle, Miscellaneous Report
- 218 Sharon Circle, Cruelty to Children – Second Degree
- 1700 E. Lamar St at Lowes Home Improvement, Failure to notify owner upon striking an unattended vehicle
- 1334 Second Montgomery St., Criminal Trespass
- East Jefferson St. at Oglethorpe Avenue, Laying Drag/Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving without proof of insurance
- 102 Bessie Mays Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 79 Barbara Battle Way Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
- 104A Frieda Lane, Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Unruly Juvenile
- 1324 Douglas Circle, Disorderly Conduct
5/6
- 305 Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/1 to 5/4/2021 Banks, Ebony Jane (In Jail), 24, 5/2/2021 6:08 p.m., Criminal... read more