Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/6 to 5/7/2021
- Cross, Tevin, 29, 5/6/2021 10:41 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Driving too fast for conditions/Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
- Goober, Shadavieyon Eugina, 29, 5/6/2021 Reckless Conduct
- Smith, Kaven Latran, 37, 5/6/2021 9:49 p.m., Battery 1st offense
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/6 to 5/7/2021
5/6
- 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop, Simple Battery
- 304 Vista Dr., Domestic Dispute
- Lonnie Lane, Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Driving too fast for conditions/Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
- 102 Prince St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 723 Miller Fuller Blvd. at Habitat for Humanity, Damage to Property
- 104 Bill Cross Rd., Domestic Dispute
- 111 Horton Dr. Apt. A, Simple Battery
5/7
- 1503A East Lamar St., Criminal Trespass
- West Forsyth St. at North Lee St., Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug/One Way Raodways and Rotary Traffic
- 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 605 Barlow St., Damage to Property
You Might Like
SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President Dr. John Watford recognized SGTC Board of... read more