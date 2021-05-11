Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/11/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/7 to 5/10/2021
- Banks, Lashonda Ross (In Jail), 47, 5/9/2021 4:05 a.m., Tailight lenses required/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- Battle, Major (Bonded Out), 45, 5/8/2021 7:48 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-drugs and alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Billups, Edlenco Shandar (In Jail), 47, 5/7/2021 12:27 p.m., Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
- Blassingame, Thomas James (Bonded Out), 30, 5/9/2021 Knowing driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration
- Jenkins, Cartasha Monique (In Jail), 41, 5/10/2021 1:25 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Simple Battery
- Ratliff, Samuel Clark (In Jail), 29, 5/8/2021 8:31 p.m., Possession of a Scheduled 1 controlled substance/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Speeding
- Fuller, Jeremi Jerod, 33, 5/10/2021 3:04 p.m., Sexual Exploitation of Children
- Jenkins, Cartasha Monique (In Jail), 41, 5/10/2021 1:25 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Simple Battery
- Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 24, 5/6/2021 1:34 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 18, 5/6/2021 4:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Kaven Latran (In Jail), 37, 5/6/2021 10:31 a.m., Battery – Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 5/7 to 5/11/2021
5/6
- 508 Southwestern Circle, Loud Music
- 864 GA Highway 280 East at Flint and Ag Turf, Alarm Activation
- 114 Sylvan Rd., Alarm Activation
- 4038 Hwy 280 East at Phat Boys, Domestic Disturbance
- 130 North Spring Creek Circle, Welfare Check
- 0 Hwy 153 and Hwy 30 West, Abandoned Vehicle
- 1339 Hwy 27 East, Damage to Property
- 122 Crisp Dr., Fire
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext, Domestic Disturbance
- 971 Brady Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- Near 618 US Highway 19 South, Damage to Property
- 116 Hwy 30 American Legion, Fight
5/7
- 864 US Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 1060 Brady Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 2890 Hwy 27 East, 911 Hangup
- Lamar St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration/Warning for no proof of insurance
- 568 Old Andersonville Rd., Animal Complaint
- 0 Hwy 280 about John Deer, Assist Motorist
- 0 Highway 30 at Talent Store, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 0 Highway 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for violation
- Highway 19 South at MM 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for blue underglow
- 0 Highway 19 South at MM 11, Warning given for validation sticker shown/Warning given for break light out
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 3, Speeding/Reckless Driving
- GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308, Assist Motorist
- DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. at Mitchell St., Suspicious Vehicle
- 213 Shiloh Rd., Animal Complaint
- 538 Highway 280 East, Animal Complaint
- 0 Hwy 27 East at MM 19, Abandoned Vehicle
- 0 South GA Tech Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- 388 Arch Helms Rd., Discharge of Firearms
5/8
- 110 US Hwy 280 West, Alarm Activation
- Oglethorpe Avenue about Douglas Circle, Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
- Hwy 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Crisp Dr. at Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 21, Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation
- 218 GA Hwy 45 South, Neighbor Dispute
- 0 MLK, Traffic Stop/warning issued to driver
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Accident Report/DUI/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 100 Pecan Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding and no license on person
- Jasmine Dr. at Tulip Dr., Traffic Stop/Driver was issued warnings for violations
- 0 Rucker St., Traffic Stop
- MLK Jr. Blvd. about Muckolee, Traffic Stop/Failure to signal for lane change
- GA Hwy 19 at South William Bowen Point, Traffic Stop/Vehicle head light out due to deer accident
- Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Warning issued to driver
- Hwy 19 South at Michael Auto Credit, Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 19C at MM 11, Traffic Stop/Warning given for tail light cover broken
- Bumphead Rd., Possession of Marijuana
- Dellwood Dr. at GA Hwy 27 East, Loud Music
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 846 McMath Mill Rd. Ext, Loud Music
- North Lee St. at Carter St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
- Thomas Dr. at Felder St., Traffic Stop
- 0 Magnolia St. at Brookdale Dr., Traffic Stop/Improper left turn
- 790 Flintside Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 424 Wiggins Rd., Identity Theft
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 804, Burglary
5/9
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 116 GA Hwy 30, Alarm Activation
- 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North at Country Lane, Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 East at GA Hwy 27 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for cancelled registration
- Hill St. at South Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
- GSW State University Dr. at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation/hands free violation/not updating license within 60 days of address change
- 201 Graham St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 East at District Line Rd., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 West at Welcome Center, Traffic Stop
- 3179 Lamar Road, Alarm Activation
- 0 Hwy 49 North at Andersonville, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding and break light out
- 495 Talent Store Road, Civil Matter
- 0 Hwy 49 North at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 0 SGTC Parkway at Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 0 Hwy 19 North at Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 265 Cooper Rd. Apt. A, Private Property Accident
- 215 Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Cruelty to Children – allowing child to witness violence/False Imprisonment
- 0 South MLK Jr. Blvd. about MAG, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out and expired registration
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North about McArthur Dr., Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving vehicle with suspended or canceled license
- GA Hwy 19 South at MP 3, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving vehicle with suspended or canceled license
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 24, Warning Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 44, Traffic Stop/Warning citation for speeding
- Luke St. at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- 0 Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for hands free violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for seat belt violation
5/10
- 122 Jade Road, Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Simple Battery
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 3, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Road, Traffic Stop/Unauthorized Blue Lights
- GA Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to break light violations
- GA Hwy 27 at Southland Road, Traffic Stop/break light requirements
- GA Highway 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Highway 49 at Country Lane Rd., Roadway Blocked/tree hanging over roadway
- 523 Hwy 19 South, Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired registration
- 500 West Lamar St. at Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Violation of Handicap Parking
- 279 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 503, Domestic Disturbance
- Thomas Dr. at Sullivan Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 North at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Warning for unauthorized blue lights
- 0 Hwy 49 North at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Highway 19 South at 525, Traffic Stop
- 384 Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
- 0 Highway 27 East at Joe Stewart Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding and headlight out
- 110 Rainbow Terrace, Suicide Threat
- 679 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Hwy 280 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop
- 792 Flintside Dr., Domestic Disturbance
5/11
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 16 West Bound, Abandoned Vehicle
- 114 Moon St., Vehicle Theft
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/7 to 5/10/2021
- Brown, Sharonda, 41, 5/8/2021 3:05 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Burney, Brianna Mikala, 26, 5/9/2021 4:16 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Coates, Jiquavion Maleek, 25, 5/8/2021 12 a.m., Assault and Battery
- Fuller, Degas Latwon, 31, 5/8/2021 6:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Holder, Joshua Nathaniel, 31, 5/8/2021 1:11 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Perry, Bradley, 20, 5/9/2021 3:51 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Sims, Roy Kentrell, 39, 5/7/2021 4:18 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Romero, Felix, 31, 5/10/2021 1:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/7 to 5/10/2021
5/7
- 605 Barlow St., Damage to Property
- 402 West Forsyth St. at Danfair Express, Contraband/Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Patterson St. at N. Jackson St., Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid licnese
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Domestic Dispute
- 103 Woodland Avenue, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1503A East Lamar St., Criminal Trespass
- West Forsyth St. at North Lee St., Possession of Marijuana or Drug Related Objects/Driving down W. Forsyth St. the wrong way
- 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1504 Parker St., Damage to Property
- Valley Dr., Damage to Property
5/8
- 102 Springdale Dr., Animal Complaint
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion, Contraband
- Cherokee St., Obstruction/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related objects
- 406B Academy St., Domestic Dispute
- 916 North MLK Jr. Blvd., Welfare Check
- 609 Winn St., Aggravated Assault
- 1711 East Lamar St. WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 733 East Lamar St at Walgreens, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1034 Apt. 12 at East Elm Avenue Georgetown Apartments, Assault and Battery
- 202 US Hwy 19 South, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 510 West Church St., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Rees St. at E. Church St. at Joyce Myers Park, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
5/9
- 203 B Creekview Commons, Damage to Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 259 Murphy Mill Rd., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 104A Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute
- 906 Angus Dr., Domestic Dispute
- Tripp St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Objects
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Failure to stop at stop sign/Passing in a no passing zone/Suspended Registration/No Insurance
- GA Hwy 27 East at Cotton Ave., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 906 Ridge St., Domestic Dispute
- 810 Lawson Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 1105 Oglethorpe Avenue, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 600 Block of South Hampton St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1602B East Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge, Miscellaneous Report
- 106A Waitsman Dr., Criminal Trespass
- Norman Cole at Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
- Thomas Dr. at Felder St., Contraband
5/10
- Bell St. at S. Hampton St., Aggravated Assault
- 1311 N. Lee St., Domestic Dispute
- 1207 South MLK Blvd., Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer
- 406 Pine St., Domestic Dispute
- 55A Brinson St., Domestic Disturbance
- 1402 N. MLK Jr.Blvd. at Gas & Go, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 936 North Jackson St., Damage to Property
- 1130 Felder St., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1010 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
- 614 Oak Avenue, Damage to Property
- Americus, Damage to Property
- 223A Horton Dr., Ungovernable Child
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 210, Civil Matter
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/6 to 5/7/2021 Cross, Tevin, 29, 5/6/2021 10:41 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than... read more