Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”
ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today urged Georgians to not stockpile gasoline and to practice safe gasoline filling and storing measures.
“In response to the recent cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline, there have been numerous reports of Georgians stockpiling gasoline and using unsafe storage methods,” said Commissioner King. “However, the current situation with the pipeline is only temporary, and these types of actions actually contribute to additional gasoline shortages and put Georgians at unnecessary risk.”
Commissioner King offered the following safety guidelines for the use and storage of gasoline:
- It is not safe to stockpile gasoline. Storage of a large amount of flammable liquid can be dangerous, particularly in a residence with children.
- Use only OSHA or DOT approved containers for gasoline storage. Using makeshift storage options, such as plastic bags, is extremely dangerous.
- Place the container on the ground while filling and keep the nozzle inside the container to avoid generating static electricity.
- Do not use cigarettes or cell phones/other electronics while pumping gasoline.
- Store gasoline containers in the trunk of your car or bed of your truck while transporting them and make sure they are secured so as not to tip over.
Georgia Southwestern to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 15
AMERICUS – On Saturday, May 15, approximately 250 graduating Hurricanes will be recognized for their academic achievements across two in-person... read more