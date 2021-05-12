Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today urged Georgians to not stockpile gasoline and to practice safe gasoline filling and storing measures.

“In response to the recent cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline, there have been numerous reports of Georgians stockpiling gasoline and using unsafe storage methods,” said Commissioner King. “However, the current situation with the pipeline is only temporary, and these types of actions actually contribute to additional gasoline shortages and put Georgians at unnecessary risk.”

Commissioner King offered the following safety guidelines for the use and storage of gasoline: