Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

Downtown Americus, Wednesday, May 19. What better way to celebrate summertime and the Rylander’s return than with the music of The Beach Boys? Sail On is the world’s top selling tribute to the iconic band. Performing all of the group’s classic hits and treasures from The Beach Boys’ catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing, and dreaming for all ages. The young look and authentic sound of the group is reminiscent of the original band during their prime. Based in Nashville, the members of Sail On originate from Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Indiana, and England. Each is a highly skilled musician in his own right and have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson’s band, The Zombies, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Cheap Trick, and Mark Lindsay from Paul Revere and the Raiders.

Tickets are $20 plus tax and seating capacity is limited. Concessions will not be available for this performance. Friends of the Rylander complimentary tickets are not available for this performance. For Ticket information please call the Rylander Box Office, Tuesday—Friday 11am—4pm, at 229-931-0001.