May 19, 2021

  • 79°

Area Beat Report 5/14 to 5/19/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/14 to 5/20/2021

  • Barner, Fabian Kentrell (Bonded out), 33, 5/14/2021 12:32 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Criminal Trespass/Family Violence
  • Baynes, Tradarius Aundre (In Jail), 21, 5/14/2021 4:05 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Caldwell, Kendrick Deon (In Jail), 32, 5/16/2021 1:18 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Carter, Reginald Dion (In Jail), 5/16/2021 6:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Clark, Quantaqvious De’Trell (In Jail), 20, 5/16/2021 4:29 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Contreras, April Marie (In Jail), 30, 5/14/2021 3:19 p.m., USMS
  • Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 30, 5/16/2021 3:40 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Eddie Daniel (In Jail), 5/14/2021 1:27 p.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
  • Jernigan, Sebastian Zaccaeus (In Jail), 52, 5/16/2021 1:30 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear
  • Johnson, Carlos Antonio Montee (In Jail), 27, 5/14/2021 2:21 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • Leverette, Konterrious Deon (In Jail), 5/16/2021 4:16 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Martinez-Fierro, Dionis Day, 27, 5/16/2021 6:38 a.m., Cruelty to Children/Simple Battery
  • McCoy, Walter Chris (Bonded Out), 48, 5/14/2021 2 a.m., Probation Violation-Felony
  • Peavy, Myron Hykeem (In Jail), 21, 5/15/2021 11:11 p.m., City Probation
  • Thomas, Martrice Lashon (In Jail), 28, 5/16/2021 3:05 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Cruelty to Children/Driver Use DUI Care/Speeding/Failure to Maintain Lane/Reckless Driving/Writing Bad Checks/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked/Failure to Appear/Child or Youth Restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
  • Waters, Ricardo Chavez (In Jail), 39, 5/16/2021 6:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • White, Jerry Lee (In Jail), 5/16/2021 10:09 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain
  • McDonald, Robert James (In Jail), 36, 5/17/2021 11:32 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Newell, Michael (Rebook), 33, 5/17/2021 1 p.m., Back for Court

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/14 to 5/20/2021

5/14

  • 527 Wise Rd., Deer Accident
  • 1949 GA Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
  • 0 District Line Rd. at Middle River, Livestock in Road
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 792 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • US Hwy 2380 West at Bob Dodson Road, Accident Report
  • 0 Neil Hodges Road at Freeman Road, Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • 123 Rainbow Terrace, Fight
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr., Shots Fired
  • 257 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
  • Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Oscar Williams Road at Magnolia Springs, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 0 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer

5/15

  • 107 Pecan Terrace, Assist Another Agency
  • 851 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
  • 864 Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 194 Grey Stone Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 176 Loop Rd., Criminal Damage to Property
  • 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • Thomas Mill Rd. about Mad Dog Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 104 Second Street, Civil Matter
  • Moon St. near Pecan Circle, Civil Matter
  • 107 Pecan Terrace, Welfare Check/Criminal Trespass
  • South ML Hudson St. at Graham St., Accident Report
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Shots Fired
  • US Highway 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning-Failure to yield

5/16

  • 110 US Hwy 19 North, Civil Matter
  • 538 US Highway 280 East at Lot 36, Domestic Disturbance
  • 864 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 212 Barnes Rd., Theft
  • 0 PSMC ER Plains, Traffic Accident
  • 925 Hwy 27 East, Suspicious Person
  • 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 297 GA Hwy 195 North, Burglary
  • Area of 230 Highway 19 South at The Bridge, Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Road near GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop
  • 417 Arch Helms Rd., Damage to Property
  • 312 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 308 at Salters Mill Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 GA Hwy 195 N at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 564 Lot C at GA Hwy 195, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 101 GA Hwy 49 North, Loud Music
  • Southerfield Rd. near Horton Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person

5/17

  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for Officer/Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Horseshoe Circle, Traffic Stop/warning for break light and tail lights out
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
  • 312 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
  • Mayo near Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to maintain insurance/Possession of open alcohol container/
  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for officer/Civil Matter
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Sub Road, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Hwy 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 173 Grover Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 101 Fieldstone Dr., VIN Inspection
  • 131 Pearl Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Robin Hill Dr. at Cardinal Ct., Accident Report
  • 431 GA Hwy 49 North, Information for officer
  • 169 Mason Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 3635 Hwy 280 East, Information for officer
  • 177 Mitchell St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 111 Larkstur, Theft

5/18

  • 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/defective headlight

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/14 to 5/20/2021

5/14

  • 110 Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apts., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Mayo St. at Railroad St., Death Investigation
  • Horton Dr. at Linnie St., Warrant Executed
  • 220 Academy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 S. Lee St. at Risk Reduction Program, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 225A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 120A Hwy 280 West, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 115 Lily Lane, Simple Battery
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express
  • Church Street at Hampton St., Miscellaneous Report
  • North Jackson St. at Mitchell St., Missing Person

5/15

  • 100 Heads Ave. Breezeway, Criminal Trespass
  • 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 111A Waitsman Dr., Aggravated Assault
  • 226 Horne St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1208 s. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn, Criminal Trespass
  • 237 Wanda Way Apt. 1, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 107 Melody Lane, Miscellaneous Report
  • 105B Waitsman Dr., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
  • 714 Adderton St., Civil Matter
  • 106 Hosanna Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 220 Hudson St., Domestic Dispute
  • East Lamar and Lonnie Lane, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • Cherokee St. at Lakeview Circle, Damage to Prpoerty
  • 208 Horton Dr., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawley St., Miscellaneous Report
  • Felder St. at Harris St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

5/16

  • 110A Bozeman Circle, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Patterson St. at N. Jackson St., Failure to stop at stop sign/warrant served
  • 411 W. Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 62A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 202 Elliot St., Simple Battery
  • Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St., Driving without a valid license/Obstruction/Headlight Requirements/
  • Hosanna Circle, Discharging firearms in city limits
  • 922 Hudson St. Suite D at Life Rediscovery Center, Suspicious Incident
  • 2006 Hickory Dr., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 303 E. Glessner St. at Apt. 26 Troy Hill, Suspicious Incident
  • 1111 Douglas Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1212 Elm Avenue, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1016B South MLK Jr. Blvd., Damage to Property
  • 104-H Country Club Apartments, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 11130 Felder St. Apt. 6E, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 126B Hanson Dr. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1701 E. Lamar St WAL-MART, Criminal Trespass
  • 415 Judy Lane, Criminal Trespass,
  • Pinecrest Dr. at Sharon Dr., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Battery/Simple Assault

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records