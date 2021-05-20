T’Erra Wilkerson of Baxley awarded South Georgia Technical College Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – T’Erra Wilkerson of Baxley was presented with the Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation at the completion of the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 21 – 01 recently. Wilkerson earned her Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification from the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy.

“This scholarship will be very beneficial in helping me to reach my educational and career goals,” said Wilkerson. “My family emphasized at an early age that post education was mandatory. They also taught us the importance of working for what you need. I started my first job at the age of 16 and I have used my savings to help with the tuition, uniforms, books and other items associated with the academy. Receiving this scholarship is great. I am very appreciative of Lou Crouch for establishing this scholarship and providing me and others with this opportunity.”

Lou Crouch of Bryon endowed his first scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in January 2013 to assist students who enrolled in the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy and with Wilkerson, Crouch has provided scholarships for 25 students so far.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford congratulated Wilkerson on receiving the Lou Crouch scholarship and wished her the best as she starts her career as a POST certified officer. “I am very proud of you and I am proud of Lou Crouch and the other individuals who have supported the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy through individual scholarships,” said President Watford.

Wilkerson shared that obtaining her POST certification has helped her grow as an individual and she is excited about her new career path. “My father is a sergeant at the Appling County Sheriff’s office and my mother is an administrative assistant at the Appling County Board of Education. As I grew up, both of my parents worked hard but their chosen career paths didn’t leave much room to be able to provide more that the necessities of life. But, I cannot recall a time where my parents did not provide for my brother and I and they always taught us the importance of working for what you need.”

While she says it took her “a few years” to figure out what career path she would take, she feels that now she has found her true calling and is excited to take the next step. “My parents continue to encourage and support me and I am so grateful for their support.”

SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird explained “this scholarship is a tremendous help to the young men and women who are training to become public servants and work as law enforcement officers here in Georgia. This scholarship is not only helping our students but it is making communities safer. We appreciate Lou Crouch’s involvement and the financial support of this program and our students.”

For more information about making a donation or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.

South Georgia Tech is one of six technical colleges in Georgia that are allowed to provide training for new law enforcement officers to receive their basic law enforcement training and obtain college credit at the same time. The cadets undergo 18 weeks and over 700 hours of intense training mentally and physically.

The LEA graduates receive their POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certification from South Georgia Technical College as well as a technical certificate of credit that can be utilized toward a diploma or Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Academy contact the Law Enforcement Academy office at 229.931.2716 or SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Director Brett Murray at 229.931.2756 or bmurray@southgatech.edu.