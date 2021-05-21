May 21, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/20 to 5/21/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/20 to 5/21/2021

  • Brown, Naporcha Sierra (In Jail), 32, 5/20/2021 10:07 a.m., DUI-Drugs
  • Carrillo, Karla Jasmin Abarca (Charge Dismissed), 24, 5/20/2021 12:14 a.m., Hold f=for Dooly County
  • Chastain, Edward Allen (In Jail), 5/20/2021 10:21 a.m., Housing for Macon County
  • Haugabook, Thaemas Juwan (In Jail), 25, 5/20/2021, Escape – Felony/Housing for Macon County
  • Hough, Samantha Tara (In Jail), 30, 5/21/2021 12:13 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony/Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug-related objects
  • Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 36, 5/21/2021 4:06 a.m., City Bench Warrant/Criminal Trespass
  • Murphy, Shirley Ann (Bonded Out), 49, 5/20/2021 2:31 p.m., DUI – Alcohol
  • Smith, Shawn Anthony (In Jail), 27, 5/20/2021 6:22 p.m., Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 5/20 to 5/21/2021

5/20

  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 317 Bob Hale Rd., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 280 West about Mile Marker 10, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 826 Middle River Rd., Animal complaint
  • 118 Briar Patch Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 162 Lane Store Road, 911 Hangup
  • 1779 GA Hwy 45, Information for officer
  • 578 Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at US Highway 19 North, Assist Motorist
  • 613 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • 115 Tom Holloman Rd., Civil Matter
  • SGT Parkway and Bumphead Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 354 Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop
  • US Hwy 19 and Honey Suckle Hollow, Traffic Stop/Possession of controlled substances/Possession of drug-related object
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot K, Domestic Disturbance
  • 354 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 159 Bumphead Road at Restoration Church, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
  • GA Hwy 27 at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no driver’s license
  • GA Hwy 27 at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/Warning for no license on person

5/21

  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Shots Fired

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/20 to 5/21/2021

  • Avriett, Robert Lee, 30, 5/21/2021 1:34 a.m., Contempt of Court/Warrant Executed
  • Holman, Clayton Hudson, 38, 5/20/2021 4:54 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Sheffield, Clevelander Trendnell, 42, 5/20/2021 4:54 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Report 5/20 to 5/21/2021

5/20

  • Ridge St. at Douglas Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 303 Horton Dr.,
  • Hwy 19 N at Starlight Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 303 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Forsyth St. at Reese St., DUI
  • 604B Hawkins St., Runaway Juvenile
  • 403B Bessie Mays Circle, Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • 1040 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package Store, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 723 E. Forsyth St. at Taco Bell, Disorderly Conduct
  • 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, Simple Battery
  • 1319 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 243, Child Molestation
  • 118A Hanson Dr., Damage to Property

5/21

  • East Forsyth at North Lee St., Warrant Executed/Traffic Stop
