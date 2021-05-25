Area Beat Report 5/23 to 5/25/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 5/23 to 5/25/2021
- Hannah, Devin Gerrod (In Jail), 29, 5/24/2021 3:07 a.m., Holding for Stewart County
- Harvey, Lagreamor Shantell, In Jail), 48, 5/23/2021 12:27 a.m., DUI/Cross state and county lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
- Hooks, Jordan Isaiah Deshawn (In Jail), 20, 5/23/2021 5:23 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Leverett, Rasheika Lashawn, 32, 5/23/2021 6:36 a.m., Simple Battery
- Sanford, Ranata Shambrelle (Bonded Out), 5/23/2021 1:50 p.m., Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Sims, Kristina, 23, 5/23/2021 3:21 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property/Aggravated Assault
- Merriott, Zachary Braden (In Jail), 5/24/2021 12:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Burglary – 2nd Degree
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/23 to 5/25/2021
5/23
- GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic stop/warning for break lights out/warning for improper display of license
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 526 Commerce Road, WEllfare Check
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for following too close
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Violation of Handicap Parking
- Rucker St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- GA Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 120 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 235 District Line Rd, Drag Racing
- Rucker St. at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Deat Belt Violation/Driving while under license restrictions
- US Hwy 280 East at DeSoto City Limit, Accident Report
- 0 Hwy 19 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for Seat Belt Violation/Warning for no license on person
- Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/warning for improperly warn seat belt
- Southerfield Rd. at Green Fresh Olant, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Seat Belt Violation/Affixing license plate with intent to deceive
- Hwy 280 at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- Hwy 280 about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- McMath Mill Rd. and Wolf Creek Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- Magnolia St. at Green St., Traffic Stop/Driving on suspended registration
- GA Hwy 19 South about MP 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 406-2A West Ellaville St., Domestic Disturbance
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Hortman at Southerfield, Traffic Stop/warning for expired tag
- Rucker St. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at American Legion, Fight
- GA Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex, Traffic Stop
- 167 Wild Azalea Dr., Damage to Property
- Hwy 19N at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/no license on person/head light out
- 143 Arlington Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. Rubos, Traffic Stop/Reference to headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Abandoned Vehicle
5/24/21
- East Forsyth at Winn St., Traffic Stop/warning for broken tail light cover
- Hwy 19 North at The 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 West at Plains Welcome Center, Assist Motorist
- Patterson St. at Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at red light
- Lamar Road at MM 12, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Pecan Road at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Harper Subdivision Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
- 740 McMath Mill Road Ext., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 3 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation – could not wear seat belt due to recent surgery/warning for break lights out
- 552A Pessel Creek Rd., Damage to Property
- GA 3 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/improperly warn seat belt
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 602 Mask Road, Alarm Activation,
- 146 Briarwood Circle, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violations/Obscured or missing license plate/Citations: seat belt/displaying tag not assigned to vehicle/warnings: suspended registration/no proof of insurance
- 269 Hwy 153, Welfare Check
- 422 Southerfield Road, Theft
- 802 Mary St., Theft
- Sunset Park, Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- 613 Highway 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
- District Line Road at Upper River Road, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 280 at John Deer Tractor, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffi c Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- 1281 Youngs Mill Rd., Shots Fired
- Magnolia St. at Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to stop at stop sign/no license on person
- 0 Magnolia St. at Green St., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light not working
- 1515 Middle River Road, Alarm Activation
- 0 Tripp St. off Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 280 East at Huntington Road, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
5/25
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 North at Green Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Green Rd., Traffic Stop/Violation of Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 5/23 to 5/25/2021
5/23
- 1407 Lafayette St., Loud and unnecessary noises – Prohibited
- 709 Elliot St., Criminal Trespass
- 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Simple battery
- 720 Beale St., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 1D at Cripple Creek Apartments, Civil Matter
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1213 Oglethorpe Avenue, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 540 Tripp St., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 234 Bell St., Miscellaneous Report
- 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General, Criminal Trespass
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3E, Domestic Dispute
- 69A Cherokee St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 113 Highway 27 Apartment D6 at Southland Heights, Domestic Dispute
- 305 Hosanna Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1113 North Jackson St., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children
5/24/21
- 119 South Lee St., Suspicious Incident
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Disorderly Conduct
- 1007 Turner St., Lost/Mislaid Prpperty
- 119 S. Lee St., Theft Bby deception
- 318 Sheffield St., Damage to Property
- 811 Winchester St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 730 South MLK Blvd. C3, Domestic Dispute
- 1412 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Damage to Property
- 221 south Lee St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- East Forsyth at Reese St., Traffic Stop/Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
- Horton Dr., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Hwy 27 West at Hwy 19 South, Damage to Property
5/25
- 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 403 Rogers St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/23 to 5/25/2021
- Grimes, Elsie, 62, 5/24/2021 4:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Lynch, Luke Chandler, 24, 5/24/2021 6:50 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Ramiro, Ludwin, 19, 5/24/2021 8:12 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
