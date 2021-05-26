Area Beat Report 5/25 to 5/26/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/25 to 5/26/2021
- Davis, Kadarius Rashawn (In Jail), 28, 5/25/2021 9:48 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Grimes. Elsie Ladonna (In Jail), 61, 5/25/2021 11:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Theft By Shoplifting
- Harris, Evado Bernard (In Jail), 50, 5/26/2021 1:42 a.m., City Probation
- Lockhart, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 58, 5/26/2021 12:51 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Mercer, Alexeus Brianna (In Jail), 26, 5/26/2021 3:04 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children/Allowing a child to witness battery – Felony
- Morgan, Shalonda Janell (In Jail), 5/25/2021 4:08 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/25 to 5/26/2021
5/25
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 N at Green Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding citation
- GA Hwy 3 at Green Rd., Traffic Stop/Violation of Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Traffic stop/warning for speeding
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- District Line Rd. at Page Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no driver’s license
- 566 GA Hwy 49 South, Alarm Activation
- 190 Roy Circle, Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 27 at Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 27 at Cherokee St., Traffic Stop/Hands Free device required – 1st offense
- Sumter County Recreation Department, Hit and Run
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 14, Traffic Stop/seat belt issue
- Bumphead Rd., Assist another agency
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 33, Traffic Stop/Passing in no passing lane
- 389 Smallpiece Rd., Theft
- North Lee St. at Ashby St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 202 Quail Trail, Identity Theft
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 15, Traffic Stop/registration requirements
- Hwy 19 at Mary Blount Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 East at MM 19, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Highway 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Highway 280 East at District Line Rd., Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Highway 280 East at Huntington, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Lamar Rd., Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on expired or no registration or title.
- Quail Trail at South Lee St., Traffic Stop/warnings given for tail lights out and expired registration
- 154 Sylvan Dr., Damage to Property
- Highway 49 North at Ellaville St., Vehicle Fire
- 502 Confederate Street, Suspicious Person
5/26/21
- 505 Arch Helms Rd., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 at Hospital Street, Roadway Blocked/wires in the road
- South GA Tech Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Driving with suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 16, Seat Belt Violation
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 19 South at Hillcrest Grange, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
You Might Like
Alcoholic Beverage license awarded, discussion of county CDBG and Board Appointments discussed at BOC’s Regular May Meeting
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met on Tuesday, May 18 for its monthly regular meeting at... read more