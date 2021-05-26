Local business owner starts Go Fund Me fundraiser for two local contractors

Charles Wilkerson, owner of Quality Home Repair and Renovations in Americus has started a Go Fund Me for Wayne Adams of Wayne Adams Builder and Truman Waters of Truman’s Air Conditioning and Heating. Both business owners suffered strokes in 2020 and are now facing a long road to recovery with rehabilitation therapy. All donations will be distributed to the contractors to help with ongoing medical expenses.

Charles Wilkerson states that “I am a contract business owner in southwest Georgia. Knowing these guys for several years, I am proud to call them my friends as well as subcontractors for my business” He is asking the community for support to ease the worries of these two families and says that, “As a fellow business owner, I say thank you, in advance for your donations.

You can find the Go Fund Me account at www.gofundme.com You can search for “Support Local Disabled Contractors” by Charles Wilkerson or by visiting https://gofund.me/0ec056e9