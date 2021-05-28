APD makes drug arrest

Release from Americus Police Department dated: May 28, 2021

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 1715 hrs. Officers of the Americus Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Harris Street to assist fire department personnel. While securing the scene, officers made contact with a subject in the parking lot who was found to be in possession of a large quantity of pressed pills.

Arrested was Adrian Tevion Whitehead, age 30, of Americus. Whitehead is being charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 100 feet of a public housing property. He is currently being held in the Sumter County Jail.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.