James “Jimmie” Rodgers Buchanan, Jr. : May 24, 2021

James “Jimmie” Rodgers Buchanan, Jr. peacefully passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Jimmie was born on March 12, 1932 in Americus, Georgia. He was the son of Elizabeth and James R. Buchanan, Sr. Growing up, he was a member of Troop 21 in the Boy Scouts of America and earned the honor of Eagle Scout. Jimmie was a life-time resident of Sumter County and graduated from Americus High School. In 1953, he graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Agriculture and was known as an outstanding golfer on the golf team. Following graduation, he served in the Air Force for two years. He met the love of his life, Joyce, while he was serving in the Air Force and they later married in 1955 in Salina, Kansas. Jimmie and Joyce were together and inseparable for 65 years. Shortly after they wed, they moved back to Americus to begin their life together and later raised their three beautiful children.

Mr. Buchanan began his banking career at the former Bank of Commerce, serving as president. Jimmie also completed banking school at LSU. He held the position of City President as the bank became First Atlanta Bank and then Wachovia, before retiring. He was also on the Board of Directors for Citizens Bank of Americus from 1992 – 2004, and then became the Chairman of the Board from 2004 – 2017. When he wasn’t banking, Jimmie was working at the pecan farm on the weekends, which was passed down to him by his father. He later became a partner in Buchanan Farms Inc. with his son, Jim Buchanan III.

Buchanan served Sumter County well throughout his life and was involved in numerous organizations including: the Sumter County Hospital Board, Citizens Bank of Americus, Southland Academy, Georgia Southwestern State University, and the Americus Historical Society. Jimmie was also a Jaycee and served on the Board of Stewards for the First United Methodist church. He was a 65-year member and past president of the Americus Kiwanis Club and he also served 50 years on the Board for Magnolia Manor.

Jimmie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always took care of his family and did the best he could to teach, guide and give his advice to them. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give the shirt off his back for any of his friends. Jimmie enjoyed going to the beach and celebrating the Holidays with family. Some of his favorite adventures included fishing and hunting; and he always looked forward to playing golf on the weekends. He was also a legend when it came to playing corn hole, gin rummy and making chocolate-covered pecans. Most of all, Jimmie loved people and he never met a stranger. He will always be known for his infectious smile, his kindness, his service to others and the community.

Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joyce; his sons, Jim Buchanan, III (Jean) and Jeff Buchanan (Kathy); his daughter, Jennifer DeLong (Rich); two grandsons, Jeffrey Buchanan and Jay Buchanan; four granddaughters, Page Lynn (Daniel), Kaitlyn Brown (Wally), Kole Buchanan and Sydney DeLong; two great-grandsons, Thomas Lynn and Weston Lynn; and his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Filbey, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 28, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The League of the Good Samaritan, c/o Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www. hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mr. James “Jimmie” Rodgers Buchanan, Jr.