Mrs. Dorthy Fox Peeples: May 25, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy Fox Peeples passed away on May 25, 2021, one day shy of her 77th birthday, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Steve Hall, Kevin Smith, Keith Smith, Chris Fox, Les Williams, and Scott Nichols.

Born May 26, 1944 in Marshallville, she was a daughter of the late Fred Fox and the late Helen Cleaver Fox. Mrs. Dorothy was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed fishing and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Peeples; by sisters and brothers: Mildred Black & Paul, Thelma Bacon & Joe, Shirley Hines, Larry Fox, and James Fox; and by a brother-in-law, Thomas Hewitt.

Survivors include four daughters: Tracy Peeples, Kellie Stewart (Chuck), Treena Peeples (Eddie), and Stephanie Horne (Phil); grandchildren: Preston Stewart & Haley, and Alea Horne; great-grandchild, Elliott Stewart; special son-in-law, Charles Horne; special grandchildren: Presleigh Taylor and Sadie Hood; brother, Terry Fox (Jane); sister, Freda Hewitt; and several nieces and nephews.

