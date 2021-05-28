Southland’s Nathan Duke and Furlow Charter’s Maya Wynn named West Georgia regional winners by Positive Athlete Georgia

AMERICUS – Southland Academy senior Nathan Duke and Furlow Charter senior Maya Wynn were both named as West Georgia regional winners as the most positive athletes in their sports by Positive Athlete Georgia. Duke was named as a West Georgia regional winner in football and Wynn was named as a West Georgia regional winner in Cross Country.

Duke has had a stellar athletic career at Southland Academy. He has been the starting quarterback on the SAR football team and was a GISA All-State selection as a point guard on the Raider basketball team. Duke has also excelled for the Raiders in baseball and track & field.

Maya Wynn had a stellar career at Furlow Charter as a cross country and track standout. In this year’s GHSA Class A-Public Track and Field State Meet, Wynn finished as the state runner-up in the Girls 3200 Meter Run and finished fifth in the state in the Girls 1600 Meter Run. Wynn, who graduated from Furlow Charter on Thursday, May 20, was also the Valedictorian of her senior class.

According to the organization’s website, www.positiveathlete.org, Positive Athlete is a celebration of young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person. These athletes are celebrated with awards, corporately sponsored scholarships and unique opportunities. CNN Sports also tells their stories on a national media platform to inspire other athletes. Over seven years, coaches, parents, teachers, family members and fans have nominated thousands of high school student-athletes and over $350,000 in scholarships has been awarded.