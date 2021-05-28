Thomas “Mitchell” Dowdey: May 27, 2021

Thomas “Mitchell” Dowdey, age 20, passed away at Phoebe Medical Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A native of Americus, Mitchell was born on August 8, 2000 to Rudy and Carolyn Dowdey. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Born with cerebral palsy, Mitchell only saw the good in others and was a light in the lives of everyone who met him. His all-time favorite place to visit was Disney World in Orlando, where he was doted on by the cast members. He enjoyed all kinds of music, but preferred the drums most of all. His love of animals was evident by his interactions with his pets. Mitchell’s smile was contagious and he had a laugh that would make anyone’s day better. Although his life was short, he brought joy to many people.

Funeral services will be held at Central Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Brian Myers officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at Central. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Dowdey, Steven Dowdey, Jonathan Renfoe, Jonathan Collins, Oscar Garcia, and Alex Denney.

Survivors include his parents, Rudy and Carolyn Dowdey of Americus; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jonathan and Lauren Dowdey of Ellaville and Steven and Jessica Dowdey of Americus; three sisters, Melissa Dowdey(Oscar Garcia) of Americus, Kimberly and Jonathan Renfroe of Ellaville, and Brittany Dowdey(Jonathan Collins) of Americus; paternal grandparents, Sonny and Louise Dowdey of Americus; maternal grandparents, Junay Neisler of Johnson City, TN. and Mike and Donna Neisler of San Angelo, TX.; maternal great grandmother, Mary Harbuck of Dawsonville, formally of Americus; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Shirley Virginia Dowdey, and an aunt, June Dowdey Denney.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Make a Wish Foundation, 1775 The Exchange SE Suite 200 Atlanta, GA. 30339, The American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St. Suite A Macon, GA. 31201, or to The American Alzheimer’s Society, 41 Perimeter Center E # 550 Atlanta, GA. 30346.

