A winner announced by Lynde Parker Chairman, Books for Sumter Children

We have a winner! Winnie the Pooh and friends (Jimmy Whaley and Hannah Ricketts Pitts) received the most votes in our “Bring a Book to Life” fundraiser.

Thank you to all of our wonderful contestants, and to so many from this community and beyond who voted/donated to support these amazing contestants and this worthwhile cause. Together we raised over $11,000 – all of which will be used to purchase and mail awesome, age-appropriate books (and parent resources) to children in Sumter County, Georgia. We firmly believe that “A child’s path to a brighter future is paved with books.”

Please follow Books for Sumter Children on Facebook to learn more about our efforts, how you can help, and how to get children registered for free books.