Topiaries offers a special touch to downtown Americus

On the Jackson Street side of the Maze, you will find a treasure. Although Kay Snipes had a booth at the Maze for years, she and the Maze owner, Chuck Smith decided the “basement” of the Maze was better suited to her specialties. To walk in the store, you are immediately welcomed into a secret garden full of delightful surprises both old and new. Smooth and relaxing music provides for the soundtrack of shopping Topiaries. Kay Snipes and Rebecca Jones are a mother-daughter team who together are a powerhouse in making spaces sing with delight. Having owned and operated many a tearoom, they bring a vision to make a space warm and hospitable. San Destin, Florida provided her last location for a tearoom. Having survived several hurricanes, Georgia became an attractive option for Kay and her pharmacist husband, Bob. Rebecca, now a nurse in Cordele, having worked retail with her mom since she was a teen, became excited about opening another retail shop. Rebecca is especially talented in presenting the merchandise and Kay has a vision to pick perfect items. Alongside fresh and new items, Kay is an expert in picking out the right items at estate sales. She has been choosing the perfect pieces for her customers for a while now and they are quite grateful for Kay’s eye.

Among some off the sights are anything you would need to provide your guests with an awesome afternoon of tea, but her offerings go so far as to leave the heart full and rested. In between her many gift items such as china, candles, chandeliers and even Charleston bed swings, you can find little hints of God’s creations all around. Kay is a master gardener, so ferns, terrariums, tiny African Violets, beautiful topiaries, pots of green and blooming plants, succulents and bell jars offer a special touch to any area. If you have a planter you are particularly crazy about, Kay can fill it with just the right plants to match your taste. Topiaries offers water features and as Kay states, “a water feature and a plant can change the feel of a whole room!” Kay’s talents come naturally as her grandmother was a landscaper and her memories of working beside her are “sweet memories.”

If only to indulge your senses, do yourself a favor and simply walk into Topiaries. It is a place of dreaming and should you leave the store with a little pretty, you will be certain to set the tone of grand hospitality in your home. Topiaries is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-6pm and Saturday 10-5pm. The address is 209 N. Jackson Street, on the side of the Maze. Downtown Americus continues to grow in excellence and Topiaries is yet another example of what makes our home special.