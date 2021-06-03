June 5, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/2 to 6/3/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:46 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/2 to 6/3/2021

  • Bozeman, Brandon Leigh, 25, 6/3/2021 12:24 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Clark, Traymon Lamar, 18, 6/2/2021 3:26 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
  • McCray, Raymond Montavious, 23, 6/2/2021 Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Odum, Talik Giovonni, 22, 6/2/2021 4:59 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Pitts, Jyquavious Malik, 20, 6/2/2021 6:46 p.m., Afray (Fighting)/Making terroristic threats and acts
  • Stephens, Elliot Quintrell, 40, 6/2/2021 12:27 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Probation Violation
  • Trice, Albert Lee, 53, 6/2/2021 12:46 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Willis, Faith Sandrqua, 19, 6/2/2021 4:23 p.m., Simple Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 6/2 to 6/3/2021

6/2

  • 105 Violet Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Middle River Rd. near Oliver Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 138 N. Village Dr., Theft
  • 1508 Hooks Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • Lamar St. and Mayo St., Traffic Stop
  • 247 Hwy 49 South at Pride Estates, VIN Inspection
  • 475 Middle River Road, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 641 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 357 R. W. Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 110 High Point Dr., Business/House Check
  • 512 Miller Fuller Blvd., Pickup/Transport of Prisoner
  • 271 Watermelon Rd., Domestic Disturbance

6/3/2021

  • 222 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 271 Watermelon Rd., Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/2 to 6/3/2021

6/2

  • 605 Eastview Circle Apt. D, Aggravated Assault/Kidnapping
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 1202A East Jefferson St., Suspicious Incident
  • 610 Stapleton St., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 107A Bush Circle, Obstructing Law Enforcement Oficers
  • 202A Clara Dr., Aggravated Assault
  • 1202B East Jefferson St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Suspicious Incident
  • 1223 S. Lee St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 723 E. Forsyth St. at Taco Bell, Affray
  • 104 Price St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 903 Park Row, Domestic Dispute
  • 120 N. Lee St. at Farm House, Card Forgery
  • 204 Manhattan St. at Save-A lot, Domestic Dispute
  • 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General, Domestic Dispute
  • 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Suicide Threat/Attempt

6/3

  • 1134 Hwy 27 East Apt. J7, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 140 Lonnie Lane 210, Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. @ Felder St., Traffic Stop/Possession of MISD Marijuana or other illegal drugs/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • 534 Oak Avenue, Domestic Dispute/Discharging Firearms in City Limits

 

