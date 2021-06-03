Peach County Gymnast Emmy Taylor wins state championship in multiple disciplines at state meet
From Staff Reports
ROSWELL, GA – Peach County Gymnast Emmy Taylor, who lives in Ellaville, GA, won the state championship in the Bars, Beam, Floor and All Around exercises at the 2021 AAU State Gymnastics Meet that was held Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 in Roswell, GA.
Taylor competed in the AAU Gold State Gymnastics meet Sunday, May 2. She scored 9.400 on Bars, 9.475 on Beam, 9.550 on Floor and 37.450 All Around. Taylor also placed second in state on Vault with a 9.025.
