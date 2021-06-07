Area Beat Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/4 to 6/7/2021
- Blaine, Joseph Carl (In Jail), 37, 6/4/2021 12:07 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Equipment used improperly – Excessive Noise
- Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 6/4/2021 4:17 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Maintain Lane/Reckless Driving
- Brantley, Angelia Hope (In Jail), 47, 6/5/2021 10:34 p.m., Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk – Shoulder
- Daigle, Brian John (In Jail), 34. 6/4/2021 6:26 p.m., Probation Violation
- Edmonds, Darius Lanorris (In Jail), 31, 6/7/2021 3:28 a.m., Holding for Cobb County
- Favaroth, Reginald Leon (In Jail), 51, 6/6/2021 Theft By Taking/Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Grimes, Elsie Ladonna (In Jail), 62, 6/5/2021 12:42 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Johnson, Paula Ranee (In Jail), 45, 6/6/2021 3:25 a.m., Battery
- Kindzierra, Dennis (In Jail), 64, 6/5/2021 1:25 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
- Monts, Michael Timothy (In Jail), 36, 6/6/2021 1:15 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felonies
- Robinson, Jasper Jermaine (In Jail), 40, 6/5/2021 6:15 a.m., Probation Violation
- Romero, Felix Sao (In Jail), 31, 6/5/2021 1:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Smith, Gregory (In Jail), 39, 6/4/2021 5:04 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Smith, Lee (Bonded Out), 27, 6/4/2021 6:51 a.m., Headlight Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Stokes, Alicia Nichole (In Jail), 19, 6/6/2021 9:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
- Washington, Carlos Santana (Bonded Out), 38, 6/4/2021 12:51 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Washington, Carlos Santana (In Jail), 38, 6/5/2021 9:33 p.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident reports 6/4 to 6/7/2021
6/4
- 158 Cartwright Road Extension, Civil Matter
- MLK at Park Row, Traffic Stop/Warning for auxiliary lighting
- Lamar Rd. at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 281 Mask Road near Jerusalem Church, Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Assist Motorist
- Mask Road at US Highway 280 East, Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to suspended registration
- 0 Cartwright Road, Animal Complaint
- 145 Dogwood Dr., Information for officer
- 385 Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd., Welfare Check
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Improper use of central turn lane
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 18, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Charleston Dr. at Crumpton Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen Tag
- 165 GA Hwy 30, Entering Auto
- 222 Lexington Circle, Aggravated Stalking
- 0 Hwy 280 at McMath Mill Rd., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 27 West at GA Hwy 3 South, Civil Disturbance
- GA Hwy 20 at N. Lee St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 4 South, Accident Report
- GA Hwy 153 near GA 30, Roadway Blocked/tree blocking road
- 119 South Lee St., Damage to Property
- 130 Fairway two Dr. Apt. A, Miscellaneous Report
- 202 Mayo St., Miscellaneous Report
6/5
- 140 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 766 GA Hwy 118, Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 30 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Improper passing in no passing zone
- Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- South Jackson St. at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/ warning issued
- S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Traffic Stop/taillight required
- GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion, Loud Music
- 205 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 6, Information for officer
- 141 Shaaban Subdivision, 911 Hangup
- Hooks Mill Rd. about Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/Suspended Registration
- Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 377 at Tommy Hooks Rd., Roadway blocked/tree in roadway
- Felder St. at Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/improperly warn seat belt
- GA Hwy 30 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Charleston Dr. at Crumpton Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 East at GA Hwy 27 East, Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
- 102 East Church St. at Sumter County Fire Station, Harassing Phone Calls
- Salters Mill Road at GA Hwy 308, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/No Proof of Insurance
- 512 carter Fishpond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Warning for hands free violation
- Hwy 19 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 19 at Adderton St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 19N at Georgia Avenue, Traffic Stop/improper turn and break light out
- Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Registration and license requirements/No proof of insurance – Motorcycle/Failure to have license on person
- Rucker St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Tripp St. at Denham Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 West at Radio Station, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Lee St. at McLittle Bridge Rd., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 30 West at MM 2, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- J R Campbell SR St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- Crisp Dr. at Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- MLK near Lawson Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight out
- MLK near Park Road, Traffic Stop/vehicle had headlight out due to deer strike /no enforcement action taken
- 120 N Carter Fishpond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 138 GA Hwy 49 South, Recovered Property
- 103A Sun Valley Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 73B Cherokee St., Damage to Property
- 119 South Lee St. at APD, Fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds
- 1605A Washington St., Miscellaneous Report
6/6
- GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- GA Highway 3 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Marker 24, Accident Involving Deer
- Tripp St. at Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Crumpton Dr. at Charleston Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 27 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for registration requirements
- Old Stage Rd. and Hwy 49 North, Roadway Blocked/tree in road
- 100 Lacrosse Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Hwy 280 East at Gas and Go, Traffic Stop/taillight requirements
- Hwy 19 North at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Roy Vaughn Road, Illegal Dumping
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/warning for suspended registration
- Lamar St. at Manhattan St., Traffic Stop/Warning for improper turn
- GA Hwy 27 at Reese St., Traffic Stop/Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Tripp St. at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 15, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Magnolia St. at MLK Pure Station, Traffic Stop/Warning issued
- 180 Briar Patch Circle, Accident Report
- Hwy 49 South at MM 1, Welfare Check
- 229 Little Bear Branch Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 134 Pecan Terrace, Burglary 1st Degree
- GA Hwy 280 in front of hospital, Traffic Stop/driver issued a warning
- 155 Mockingbird Dr., Accident Report
- 208 South ML Hudson St., Trouble Unknown
6/7
- Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- E. Jefferson St. at Hudson St., Traffic Stop/Warrant served
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warning for taillight requirements
- 864 US Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021
- Hall, Elemer Lee, 22, 6/4/2021 2:18 p.m., Assault and Battery
- Derington, Jessica Renea, 34, 6/5/2021 2:06 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Lawson, Brianna Latrice, 24, 6/4/2021 11:50 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Nelson, Jewel Janee, 21, 6/4/2021 2:29 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Wilson, Stephen Patrick, 27, 6/4/2021 4 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021
6/4
- 603 Eastview Circle Apt. A, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 214 east Lester St., Domestic Disturbance
- 200 South Lee St., Damage to Property
- 200 South Lee St. at First UMC, Damage to Property
- 1711 East Lamar St., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1304 2nd Montgomery St., Theft By Conversion – Felony
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 134 S. Lee St. at Napa Auto Parts Store, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Assault and Battery/Disorderly Condcut
- 119 South Lee St., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 304 East Jefferson St., Damage to Property
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
6/5
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- Cherokee St. at E. Lamar St., Reckless Conduct/Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K, Criminal Trespass
- 1325 East Lamar St. at Shell Rapid Lube, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn, Warrant Executed
- 711 Barlow St., Assault and Battery
- 237 McCoy St., Domestic Dispute
6/6
- 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King, Aggravated Assault/theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
- 1102 East Forsyth St. at Taco Bell, Miscellaneous Report
- 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes, Theft By Taking – Felony/Conspiracy to commit a felony
- 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Domestic Dispute
- 1102 Denham St., Miscellaneous Report
- 223A Horton Dr., Ungovernable Child
- 719 Barlow St., Damage to Property
- 325 Winn St. Apt. A, Civil Matter
6/7
- 703 Tom Gailey Plaza, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
- 446 Mayo St., Battery 1st offense
