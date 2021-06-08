June 8, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/7 to 6/8/2021

  • Ford, Ke’Wanda Wen’Nisha (In Jail), 19, 6/8/2021 7:11 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Ford, Tyrek Altaveon (In Jail), 22, 6/7/2021 9:14 p.m., City Probation
  • House, Michael Brandon (Bonded Out), 36, 6/7/2021 10:33 a.m., Tailight lenses required/Registration and license requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Johnson, Chasidty Monique (In Jail), 25, 6/8/2021 6:32 a.m., Illegal possession of controlled substance/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
  • Smith, Anthony Ashley (In Jail), In Jail), 33, 6/7/2021 2:36 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Sutton, Oscar Lee (In Jail), 54, 6/7/2021 1:34 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Wilson, Matthew Elizabeth (In Jail), 22, 6/7/2021 11:35 p.m., Simple Batter- Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Damage to Property -1st Degree/Reckless Conduct

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/7 to 6/8/2021

6/7

  • Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • E. Jefferson St. at Hudson St., Traffic Stop/Warrant Serviced
  • Spring St. and Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight requirements
  • 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 148 Deerfield Dr., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Taillight lenses required/Registration and license requirements
  • 2450 GA Hwy 308 at Tidewater Equipment, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Glessner St. at Elm Avenue, Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 192 Pheasant Dr., Assist Another Agency
  • 145 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 159 Wood Valley Dr., Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 South at three Bridges Rd., Accident Report
  • 215 Briarwood Circle, Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Reckless Conduct
  • 317 Bob Hale Rd., Trouble Unknown
  • 133 E. Sherwood Rd., Theft
  • 192 Pheasant Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 120 Howard Johnson Rd., Civil Matter

6/8

  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, traffic stop/warning for headlight out
  • Felder St. about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Driver must apply for a new license within a certain time period
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 725 GA Hwy 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 111 Briar Patch Circle, Civil Matter

 

 

