Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/7 to 6/8/2021
- Ford, Ke’Wanda Wen’Nisha (In Jail), 19, 6/8/2021 7:11 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Ford, Tyrek Altaveon (In Jail), 22, 6/7/2021 9:14 p.m., City Probation
- House, Michael Brandon (Bonded Out), 36, 6/7/2021 10:33 a.m., Tailight lenses required/Registration and license requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Johnson, Chasidty Monique (In Jail), 25, 6/8/2021 6:32 a.m., Illegal possession of controlled substance/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- Smith, Anthony Ashley (In Jail), In Jail), 33, 6/7/2021 2:36 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Sutton, Oscar Lee (In Jail), 54, 6/7/2021 1:34 p.m., Probation Violation
- Wilson, Matthew Elizabeth (In Jail), 22, 6/7/2021 11:35 p.m., Simple Batter- Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Damage to Property -1st Degree/Reckless Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/7 to 6/8/2021
6/7
- Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- E. Jefferson St. at Hudson St., Traffic Stop/Warrant Serviced
- Spring St. and Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight requirements
- 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 148 Deerfield Dr., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Taillight lenses required/Registration and license requirements
- 2450 GA Hwy 308 at Tidewater Equipment, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Glessner St. at Elm Avenue, Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
- 192 Pheasant Dr., Assist Another Agency
- 145 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 159 Wood Valley Dr., Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 South at three Bridges Rd., Accident Report
- 215 Briarwood Circle, Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Reckless Conduct
- 317 Bob Hale Rd., Trouble Unknown
- 133 E. Sherwood Rd., Theft
- 192 Pheasant Dr., Alarm Activation
- 120 Howard Johnson Rd., Civil Matter
6/8
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, traffic stop/warning for headlight out
- Felder St. about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Driver must apply for a new license within a certain time period
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 725 GA Hwy 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 111 Briar Patch Circle, Civil Matter
You Might Like
Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure arrives in Americus en route to Oregon
AMERICUS – Friday morning, June 4, about 20 volunteer cyclists representing the Fuller Center for Housing arrived at 11:30 a.m.... read more